Marks & Spencer Ditch Tape Measures for No-Touch Bra Fitting Service

Marks & Spencer has introduced a new bra-fitting service that relies on staff expertise and visual assessment, removing the need for traditional tape measurements. The change aims to create a more personalized and comfortable experience for customers and follows a period of controversy and a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Marks & Spencer , a prominent retailer on the British high street, has significantly altered its bra-fitting service, moving away from the traditional method of using tape measures.

This change introduces a completely hands-off approach, prioritizing the expertise of trained staff and aiming to deliver a more comfortable and personalized experience for customers. The new system, which has already undergone a successful trial period in 23 stores across the country, relies on the visual assessment skills of M&S’s 2,000 lingerie specialists.

These specialists will carefully observe a customer’s physique to determine their appropriate cup and band size, then curate a selection of bras for the customer to try on. While the process is designed to be largely non-contact, staff retain the discretion to make minor adjustments to the bras as needed, ensuring optimal fit and comfort.

This shift represents a substantial departure from the long-standing practice of precise measurements, signaling a focus on a more intuitive and customer-centric approach to lingerie fitting. The decision to abandon tape measures is not occurring in a vacuum. It follows a period of public controversy in the previous year, sparked by author J.K.

Rowling’s vocal criticism of M&S. The controversy stemmed from an incident where a customer expressed discomfort after a transgender employee offered assistance to her teenage daughter in the lingerie department. The customer reported that her daughter felt ‘visibly upset and freaked out’ by the interaction, specifically mentioning the employee’s physical stature.

M&S responded to the concerns at the time by reaffirming its policy of providing fittings for female customers exclusively by female staff, offering an apology and a commitment to provide a female fitter for future visits. While M&S maintains that the implementation of the no-touch fitting method is entirely unrelated to this past dispute, the timing is noteworthy. The company has emphasized that the change is a result of a successful trial and overwhelmingly positive customer feedback.

The Supreme Court ruling in April 2025, which stipulated that biological men should not be allowed into women-only spaces, also adds a layer of context to the situation, although M&S explicitly denies any connection. Rowling had previously called for a boycott of M&S if the retailer did not adhere to the Supreme Court ruling.

This move by Marks & Spencer aligns the retailer with other established lingerie specialists, such as Rigby and Peller and Bravissimo, who have long employed visual fitting techniques. M&S has been offering bra fitting services since the 1940s, and this update represents a significant evolution in their approach. The company highlights the benefits of the new system, emphasizing the increased personalization and comfort it provides to customers.

The visual assessment method allows staff to consider individual body shapes and preferences more holistically, moving beyond the limitations of standardized measurements. The retailer believes this will lead to a more satisfying and confident bra-buying experience for its customers. The Daily Mail has reached out to M&S for further comment on the changes and the reasoning behind them. The company’s response is anticipated to provide further insight into their strategic direction and commitment to customer satisfaction.

The change is being presented as a modernization of a classic service, designed to meet the evolving needs and expectations of today’s shoppers





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marks & Spencer Bra Fitting No-Touch Lingerie Retail J.K. Rowling Supreme Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marks and Spencer Shoppers Rush to Buy Beloved Jersey Royal PotatoesMarks and Spencer customers are celebrating the return of Jersey Royal potatoes, with many describing it as the 'best time of year'. The seasonal delicacy is flying off the shelves due to its unique flavour and limited availability.

Read more »

'Move over Whispering Angel' say Marks and Spencer drinkers who found 'new favourite'Fans have been praising the drink for its 'smooth' feel - and it also boasts a celebrity admirer

Read more »

Cardiologist says avoid these foods to boost heart healthA cardiologist has shared which foods to ditch

Read more »

Marks and Spencer new £13 rule now in force across UK storesMarks and Spencer boost as new rule rolled out

Read more »

Two more European countries 'to ditch' new EU border checks after huge queues at airportsThe new EU Entry/Exit System rules have sparked chaos at airports across Europe, with huge queues and long delays for UK tourists

Read more »

Marks and Spencer opens 5 new UK stores in £90million expansion — full listThe new stores feature an in-store bakery and a Hot Chicken Counter.

Read more »