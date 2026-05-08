Marks & Spencer Hosts Star-Studded Summer Catwalk Show in Ibiza with Celebrity Ambassadors

Marks & Spencer launched its 'Summer of Love That' campaign with a glamorous catwalk show in Ibiza, attended by celebrities like Mark Wright, AJ Odudu, and Amelia Dimoldenberg. The event featured a live fashion show, celebrity appearances, and a live shopping experience, marking the retailer's biggest summer fashion push yet.

Marks & Spencer hosted a star-studded summer catwalk show in Ibiza on Wednesday night, bringing together celebrities, influencers and fashion insiders for the launch of its 'Summer of Love That' campaign.

The glitzy event took place at a luxury hotel overlooking Cala Carbó, a secluded beach on the island's southwest coast, which had been transformed into 'Casa del Compliments' for the night. The bash marked M&S' first ever live fashion show on the island, with the catwalk streamed across YouTube and Instagram for shoppers watching from home.

Guests arriving on the red carpet were greeted by influencer Luke Hamnett, who carried out live interviews throughout the evening, while Amelia Dimoldenberg made appearances in her tongue-in-cheek role as General Manager of Casa del Compliments. The Chicken Shop Date star stepped in for actress Gillian Anderson, who was previously appointed the retailer's 'Chief Compliments Officer' earlier this year.

Inside, guests were given a first look at the Summer '26 collection, with many of the celebrity attendees wearing pieces from the range themselves as cameras captured the event for social media. Following the catwalk, the evening rolled straight into a live shopping experience hosted by Polly Newman and Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, offering viewers styling advice, behind-the-scenes access and the chance to shop standout looks in real time.

Influencers and content creators including Lucy Williams, Jim Chapman, Luke Hamnett, Stephanie Yeboah, Naomi Genes and Tom Manders, better known online as TomPullsFaces, were also spotted mingling at the beachfront venue. Mark Wright, AJ Odudu, Amelia Dimoldenberg and a whole host of celebrities descended on Ibiza for the event.

AJ stunned in a mini brown and white striped dress, whilst Oliver Proudlock looked dapper in a blue linen shirt, with wife Emma cutting a chic figure in a knitted top and satin trousers. Mark put on a stylish display, wearing a beige co ord and mules, while Love Island's Scott Thomas opted for a brown shirt and black trousers. Rachel Stevens, Jess Wright, Melvin Odoom and Binky Felstead were also in attendance.

The event was part of Marks & Spencer's biggest summer fashion push yet, with the retailer bringing together celebrity ambassadors, influencers and fashion insiders for the launch of its 'Summer of Love That' campaign, even trademarking the slogan itself. Speaking about taking over the Casa del Compliments from Gillian Anderson, Amelia joked: 'When Gillian Anderson hands you the keys to M&S' Casa del Compliments, you don't take it lightly. Naturally, I've been running a tight ship.

Compliments have been distributed in abundance and I'm saying 'Love That' wherever possible, to people, to clothes and sometimes, just the room itself.

' She added: 'I'm currently overseeing preparations for the live show, which is shaping up to be extremely strong. Outfits have been assessed, models briefed and the guest list is excellent. The countdown is on to the big unveil and I can't give much away, but what I can say is: it's one of those collections you put on and immediately feel like you've made good life choices.





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