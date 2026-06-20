Marks & Spencer has unveiled a stunning new 'day to night' playsuit that's already capturing the hearts of fashion enthusiasts. The Pure Cotton Button Front Playsuit is available in chocolate brown and vibrant orange, and comes in sizes 6 to 18, with petite, regular and tall lengths. The playsuit boasts a chic button fastening alongside a belted waist and is perfect for dressing up or down. Many customers have praised the playsuit's comfort and quality, with one shopper enthusing that it is 'beautiful, soft and versatile', while another described it as 'lovely soft material, relaxed fit, true to size'.

Marks & Spencer Unveils New Pure Cotton Button Front Playsuit , Available in Chocolate Brown and Vibrant Orange . The ' day to night ' playsuit boasts a chic button fastening alongside a belted waist and is available in sizes 6 to 18, with petite, regular and tall lengths.

Despite being a relatively recent addition to the Marks & Spencer website, the playsuit has already captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts, with many delighted shoppers praising its versatility, comfort and stylish look. However, not everyone was completely won over, with one customer voicing her frustration over the lack of pockets in women's clothing. The playsuit is available for £49 and comes in a range of colours, making it a must-have item for summer evenings and holiday evenings out.

The product description on the Marks & Spencer website states that the playsuit is cut to an easy regular fit and features a belted waist and collared neckline for a flattering shape. It fastens with a row of buttons down the front and is complete with contrast stitching on the seams and chest pockets for a stylish look.

Many customers have praised the playsuit's comfort and quality, with one shopper enthusing that it is 'beautiful, soft and versatile', while another described it as 'lovely soft material, relaxed fit, true to size'. The playsuit is perfect for dressing up or down, and can be paired with gold jewellery or plain for a stylish look. Despite the lack of pockets, the playsuit remains a popular choice for fashion enthusiasts, with many customers praising its stylish design and comfortable fit.

The playsuit is available in sizes 6 to 18, making it a versatile option for women of all shapes and sizes. The product description on the Marks & Spencer website states that the playsuit is perfect for 'dressing up or going casual', and can be worn from day to night. The playsuit is a must-have item for summer evenings and holiday evenings out, and is available for £49.

The vibrant orange colourway adds a pop of colour to any outfit, making it a stylish choice for fashion enthusiasts. The playsuit is made from pure cotton, making it a comfortable and breathable choice for warm weather. Many customers have praised the playsuit's comfort and quality, with one shopper enthusing that it is 'absolutely love this playsuit', while another described it as 'fab for the summer with sandals or trainers'.

The playsuit is perfect for dressing up or down, and can be paired with gold jewellery or plain for a stylish look. The product description on the Marks & Spencer website states that the playsuit is 'cut to an easy regular fit' and features a belted waist and collared neckline for a flattering shape. It fastens with a row of buttons down the front and is complete with contrast stitching on the seams and chest pockets for a stylish look.

Despite the lack of pockets, the playsuit remains a popular choice for fashion enthusiasts, with many customers praising its stylish design and comfortable fit. The playsuit is available in sizes 6 to 18, making it a versatile option for women of all shapes and sizes. The product description on the Marks & Spencer website states that the playsuit is perfect for 'dressing up or going casual', and can be worn from day to night.

The playsuit is a must-have item for summer evenings and holiday evenings out, and is available for £49. The vibrant orange colourway adds a pop of colour to any outfit, making it a stylish choice for fashion enthusiasts. The playsuit is made from pure cotton, making it a comfortable and breathable choice for warm weather.

Many customers have praised the playsuit's comfort and quality, with one shopper enthusing that it is 'absolutely love this playsuit', while another described it as 'fab for the summer with sandals or trainers'





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Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Button Front Playsuit Chocolate Brown Vibrant Orange Day To Night Fashion Enthusiasts Comfortable Fit Quality

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