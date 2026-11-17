Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggests artificial intelligence caused recent banking and airline outages, dismissing cyber attack theories amidst widespread service failures.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin publicly suggested that artificial intelligence may have malfunctioned, triggering the recent system outages that caused significant disruption at American airports and financial institutions. These comments emerged after several major banks and United Airlines experienced technical failures on Monday, adding to the chaos following similar widespread IT issues last week.

Mullin Proposes AI Self-Repair Theory

During a Monday night appearance on Fox News, Mullin revealed that his theory originated from a conversation with a source in the technology sector. He recounted asking this unnamed expert what was causing the cascading system failures, noting that the source believed the issue stemmed from super intelligence programs designed to operate at unprecedented speeds. Mullin explained that when such programs are allowed to write code and self-fix errors, the changes can create a ripple effect similar to renovation orders in a home construction project.

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The Homeland Security chief emphasized that while the specific identity of his source was kept confidential to protect their career, the individual was not Elon Musk. Mullin stated that this explanation makes logical sense to him because these advanced systems can alter interconnected components faster than human engineers can monitor or control them. He noted that the source warned him not to mention their name, highlighting the sensitivity of discussing potential internal vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure.

Official Rejection of Cyber Attack Narratives

Mullin also addressed public concerns regarding national security, asserting with high confidence that the disruptions were not the result of malicious foreign or domestic interference. He explicitly stated that he is ninety-eight percent certain that the United States is not facing a coordinated cyberattack during this period. This stance aligns with statements from various financial institutions and aviation officials who have attributed the shutdowns to internal technical bugs rather than security breaches.

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The Secretary acknowledged that the coincidence of multiple critical sectors failing simultaneously has led to various theories, some of which he admitted might seem outlandish. However, he maintained that while the events appear connected, they are individually unrelated incidents that share a common underlying technological vulnerability. His comments aim to reassure the public while acknowledging the genuine disruption caused to daily operations and travel plans.

Widespread Impact on Banking and Aviation

The outages had immediate and tangible effects on consumers across the country, with thousands of customers unable to access their funds or complete transactions. Data from Down Detector indicated that more than 4,800 Chase clients reported issues by 2:30 pm ET, followed by 2,100 users at Bank of America, 1,000 at Wells Fargo, and 300 at Capital One. Customers were largely locked out of their accounts, unable to transfer money or check balances, which sparked anxiety among those relying on digital banking for daily expenses.

United Airlines also faced significant operational hurdles, prompting the carrier to ground flights briefly and apologize to passengers via social media. The airline described the event as a widespread system outage and urged customers to check their flight status on the mobile app. Although the company did not immediately disclose the specific cause, a spokesperson later confirmed that the issue was resolved and clarified that there was no impact on flights already in progress or on United Express operations.

Government Response and Public Reassurance

Vice President JD Vance responded to the growing public anxiety by insisting that Americans do not need to build bunkers or stockpile essential supplies. Speaking to Laura Ingraham on Fox News, Vance admitted that while many of his friends are taking extreme precautions, the country remains prepared for such disasters. His remarks came amid another chaotic evening as United Airlines flights were temporarily suspended, highlighting the contrast between official reassurance and public unease.

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Banking representatives provided further clarification to alleviate customer fears, with Chase stating that the outage was caused by a technical bug rather than a security event. Wells Fargo also posted notices on its website informing users that online banking services were temporarily unavailable due to technical issues. These institutions are working urgently to restore full functionality, ensuring that customers regain access to their accounts and funds as quickly as possible.