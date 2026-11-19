Coroner rules John Wright died by suicide after losing his £60,000-a-year teaching post at Marlborough College due to gross misconduct allegations and a rejected PCSO application.

John Wright, a physics teacher employed at the prestigious Marlborough College, took his own life on November 3 2025 following his dismissal and a subsequent rejected application for a police role. The coroner determined that the loss of his position due to gross misconduct findings was a primary contributing factor to the death of the 54-year-old educator.

Timeline of Misconduct and Termination

Mr Wright was suspended from his £60,000-a-year post at the independent school after returning from a 17-day school trip to Malaysia in February of the previous year. Upon his return, he faced 33 allegations regarding his conduct during the excursion. He was supported by his union during the ensuing disciplinary proceedings, which lasted several months.

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A disciplinary hearing concluded that Mr Wright had committed gross misconduct. His appeal against this decision was unsuccessful, leading to the formal termination of his employment on June 10 2025. This dismissal effectively ended his 13-year tenure at one of the United Kingdom's most elite educational institutions, which counts Catherine, Princess of Wales, among its notable alumni.

Failed Career Transition and Police Rejection

Following his termination, Mr Wright attempted to re-enter the workforce by applying to become a Police Community Support Officer with Wiltshire Police. However, he was unable to undergo the necessary Disclosure and Barring Service checks due to the nature of the allegations against him. This bureaucratic hurdle prevented him from proceeding with the vetting process for the uniformed role.

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Despite his efforts, the rejection of his PCSO application was finalized in October 2025. Mrs Wright reported that her husband received the rejection email while on a family holiday, a moment she described as leaving him feeling defeated and down. This news compounded the professional isolation he had experienced since losing his teaching career in June.

Witness Testimony and Family Impact

Chris Wheatland, the head of the physics department at Marlborough College, testified that Mr Wright was regarded as a competent and good teacher. Mr Wheatland noted that Mr Wright had initially expressed enjoyment of the Malaysia trip before the allegations were raised. The discrepancy in the number of allegations cited by college officials versus police documentation was also noted during the proceedings.

Mr Wright attempted to end his life once before in July 2025. His widow, Rachel Wright, provided a statement to the coroner indicating that her husband underwent a significant personality change after his dismissal. She described him as becoming withdrawn at family events and losing interest in previously enjoyed activities, citing deep shame over his July suicide attempt.

Coroner Ruling on Cause of Death

On November 3 2025, Mr Wright took his own life at his family home in Marlborough, located just a ten-minute walk from the college. His wife Rachel discovered his body after returning home later that day, having made three unsuccessful attempts to contact him during the day. Paramedics arrived at the scene but were unable to save him.

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Mr Wright was declared deceased at 5:54 pm with the cause of death determined to be asphyxiation with a ligature. Senior Coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon, David Ridley, ruled the death as suicide. The coroner explicitly stated that the loss of his job on June 10 2025 was a contributing factor, a situation further exacerbated by the closure of future employment opportunities with the police force.

Next Steps for the Wright Family

While the coroner concluded the inquest without issuing a formal prevention of future deaths report, he highlighted the systemic factors that led to Mr Wright's despair. The coroner suggested that the Wright family could explore further legal action against Marlborough College regarding the circumstances surrounding the termination and its aftermath.

This case underscores the severe personal consequences of professional disciplinary actions in high-stakes educational environments. The findings provide a detailed account of how the combination of job loss and inability to secure alternative employment contributed to the tragic outcome for the Marlborough College physics teacher.