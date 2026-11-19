Coroner finds John Wright, a physics teacher at Marlborough College, died by suicide after being dismissed for gross misconduct and rejected from a PCSO role.

A physics teacher at Marlborough College, John Wright, took his own life in November 2025 following his dismissal for gross misconduct and subsequent rejection from a police community support officer position. Coroner David Ridley determined at Salisbury Coroner's Court that the loss of his career at the prestigious institution was a significant contributing factor to the 54-year-old's death.

The Core Facts of the Incident

Mr. Wright was found deceased at his family home in Marlborough on November 3, 2025, by his wife Rachel. The coroner concluded that the cause of death was asphyxiation with a ligature, officially ruling the death a suicide. The family home is located just a ten-minute walk from the school where Wright had taught for 13 years.

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Salisbury Coroner's Court heard that the nature of the 'serious allegations' against Mr. Wright were not disclosed publicly during the inquest. However, the court was informed that these allegations arose after Mr. Wright returned from a 17-day school trip to Malaysia in February 2024, during which he escorted approximately 21 students.

Following his return from the trip, Mr. Wright was suspended from his post at the school, which offers an annual salary of £60,000. He received union support throughout the disciplinary proceedings that followed. The investigation into the allegations continued for several months before a final decision was reached regarding his employment status.

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Disciplinary Proceedings and Dismissal

A disciplinary hearing concluded that Mr. Wright had committed gross misconduct, leading to his termination. His appeal against this decision was unsuccessful, and his employment at Marlborough College was officially terminated on June 10, 2025. The school, which counts Catherine, Princess of Wales, as an alumna, maintains a high standard of safeguarding and professional conduct.

Statements provided to the coroner revealed discrepancies in the scope of the allegations. Christine Kane, the deputy head of Marlborough College and safeguarding lead, referred to 17 allegations in her statement, while police documentation mentioned 33 separate allegations. Chris Wheatland, the head of the physics department where Mr. Wright worked, stated that Wright was regarded as a competent teacher by his students.

Mr. Wheatland told the court that Mr. Wright had expressed that he really enjoyed the trip to Malaysia before returning. However, once the allegations were indicated to the leadership team, Mr. Wright was required to meet with the deputy head and safeguarding lead. The investigation ultimately led to the conclusion that his actions constituted gross misconduct under the school's policy.

Failed Career Transition and Police Rejection

After his dismissal, Mr. Wright attempted to re-enter the workforce by applying to become a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) with Wiltshire Police. However, he was unable to pass the mandatory Disclosure and Barring Service check required for the role due to the nature of the allegations that had led to his firing. This rejection effectively closed off a potential career path for him in public service.

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The notification regarding the PCSO rejection arrived via email while Mr. Wright was on a family holiday in October 2024. His widow, Rachel, told the court that he appeared defeated and down upon receiving the news. This rejection compounded the difficulties he faced after losing his long-held teaching position at one of the country's most prestigious independent schools.

Personal Impact and Coroner's Conclusion

The inquest heard that Mr. Wright had attempted suicide in July 2025, prior to his final death. Mrs. Wright stated that her husband felt ashamed about that previous attempt. Following the PCSO rejection, he became increasingly withdrawn at family events and lost interest in the activities he previously enjoyed, describing him as having 'lost hope' about his future.

On November 3, 2025, Mrs. Wright reported that she had tried to contact her husband three times during the day but received no response. When she returned home, she discovered his body. Paramedics attended the scene but declared Mr. Wright deceased at 5.54 pm. The coroner noted that the loss of his job on June 10 was a contributing factor to his death, further compounded by the police rejection.

Coroner David Ridley, Senior Coroner for Wiltshire and Swindon, emphasized that he was not pointing criticism at either the college or the police. Instead, he highlighted that various sectors of employment were closed to Mr. Wright, leading to a sense of despair. He suggested that the Wright family could explore further action against Marlborough College, though he decided not to issue a prevention of future deaths report at this time.