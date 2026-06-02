Marlon Jackson Falls Onstage During The Jacksons Performance in Wichita

Marlon Jackson plunged headfirst onto the stage during a performance at the Wichita Riverside festival, prompting concern and humor from fans. The 69-year-old singer is part of the Jacksons with his brother Jackie. The incident occurred while they performed Michael Jackson's hit.

Marlon Jackson , 69, shocked fans when he fell headfirst onto the stage during a performance of The Jacksons at the Wichita Riverside festival recently. The group, now consisting of only two original members, Marlon and his brother Jackie, 75, were performing Michael Jackson 's hit "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" when Marlon suddenly plunged forward.

Video footage shows Marlon shouting to the crowd before losing his balance and falling, with band members looking on in surprise. One fan was heard exclaiming "Oh s**t!

" as the incident unfolded. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Marlon Jackson for comment. Fans took to social media to express concern and humor. One wrote, "A fall could make things worse at his age.

Please pray for them as they travel for strength and safety.

" Another commented, "Michael Jackson was there in spirit and tripped him. " Others noted the irony, with one saying, "It's not funny but I also can't help but laugh… I have replayed this too many times but I genuinely do hope he was ok. Michael definitely tripped him.

" The group is scheduled to perform next on June 11 at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur, Illinois. The incident brings renewed attention to the legacy of The Jacksons, originally the Jackson 5, which included Michael Jackson as the lead singer. The group found early fame with hits like "I Want You Back," "ABC," and "I'll Be There.

" After leaving Motown in 1976, they continued as The Jacksons. Michael ventured into a solo career, achieving monumental success with albums like "Off the Wall" (1979) and the record-breaking "Thriller" (1982), which remains the best-selling album of all time with over 67 million copies sold. Michael's death in 2009 from acute propofol intoxication led to the conviction of his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, for involuntary manslaughter.

The recent biopic "Michael" has been a box office success, nearing $800 million globally. Despite the fall, Marlon is expected to continue touring with Jackie, keeping the spirit of the Jackson family alive





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