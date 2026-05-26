Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans, 53, chats with Variety about his experiences with his transgender son Kai, 26, who transitioned after a period of great personal loss. Wayans says that he was able to cut to the most essential aspect of the situation in short order, focusing on what made his child happy. He also discusses his anti-trans ideology stance and the dislike of those who support it.

Marlon Wayans opens up about his transgender son Kai Wayans , saying the transition of his eldest child taught him the meaning of true, unconditional love.

The actor-comedian, 53, chatting with Variety Monday, said that Kai's transition occurred after an avalanche of personal tragedies which came as an offshoot of the coronavirus pandemic. My world crumbled, I lost 62 people that I loved, including my mother and my father. I had friends and people that are very special to me - some OD'd with fentanyl; others died of brain aneurysms, strokes





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Marlon Wayans Transgender Son Kai Wayans Coronavirus Pandemic Love Variety Scary Movie White Chicks Racisim Homophobia Transphobia Hate Speeerms Dave Chappelle

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