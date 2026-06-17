Maro Itoje: England captain missing all three summer fixtures 'very realistic'

England captain Maro Itoje is likely to miss all three of his side's summer fixtures, according to head coach Steve Borthwick. Itoje was left out of England's training squad ahead of a non-capped fixture against a France XV in Vannes on Friday, for which Borthwick named his line-up on Wednesday.

England captain Maro Itoje is likely to miss all three of his side's summer fixtures , according to head coach Steve Borthwick . Itoje was left out of England 's training squad ahead of a non-capped fixture against a France XV in Vannes on Friday, for which Borthwick named his line-up on Wednesday.

Borthwick revealed in May that he had discussed the idea of resting Itoje for the tournament after what he called a challenging year, including a British and Irish Lions tour, a demanding Six Nations campaign, and the death of his mother in November, alongside his commitments for Saracens. The England captain appears to be giving himself a rest as he has not been involved in the squad for the Springboks contest this summer.

Borthwick has stated that he will make a decision after the game on Friday night and the game on Saturday, adding that it is very realistic that Itoje will miss the summer fixtures. Itoje's 102 caps put him eighth on England's all-time appearances list, with the forward having been a mainstay since breaking into the team in 2016. Borthwick insists that Itoje is fully on board with the England management's plans for him this year.

Benhard Janse van Rensburg is poised to make his England debut off the bench in Friday's non-cap international against a France XV. South Africa-born Janse van Rensburg does not qualify for England on residency grounds until July 8 but is able to be picked because the Stade de la Rabine showdown is not a Test. The England team will be led by George Ford, who forms a half-back axis alongside Harry Randall, while Marcus Smith is fielded at full-back.

The team also includes Max Ojomoh, who forms a centre partnership with Seb Atkinson, and teenage try machine Noah Caluori, who makes his third appearance for a senior England team after being chosen on the right wing. Borthwick has named his line-up for the non-capped fixture against a France XV, with the team including Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Theo Dan, George Kloska, Charlie Ewels, George Martin, Ted Hill, Tom Curry, and Alex Dombrandt.

The team will face a challenging summer as they prepare for the 25,000-mile tour that spans three continents, but Borthwick is confident that they will be able to handle the demands of the tournament





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