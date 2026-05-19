Maro Itoje May Miss England's Upcoming Nations Championship Tests Due to Rest

England captain Maro Itoje may miss the inaugural Nations Championship Tests versus South Africa, Fiji, and Argentina, which take place this July, to allow for a rest.

Maro Itoje : England head coach Steve Borthwick says captain may need to miss inaugural Nations Championship and clash vs Springboks to rest. Itoje played more than 30 matches in previous two seasons, captaining British and Irish Lions to series win in Australia .

Itoje may miss England's Nations Championship Tests vs South Africa, Fiji and Argentina, head coach Steve Borthwick has told. Itoje has exceeded the RFU's own player welfare guidelines in terms of match minutes for the last two seasons. He began this season with lingering concussion symptoms following the conclusion of the Lions tour, and has been managing a knee injury too.

England face South Africa in Johannesburg, Fiji at home in Everton Football Club's new stadium and then Argentina in Santiago del Estero this July, involving over 25,000 miles of travel





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England Maro Itoje Head Coach Steve Borthwick Nation Championship Tests Springboks Fiji Argentina British And Irish Lions Australia Concussion Symptoms Largely Played Knee Injury

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