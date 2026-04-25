Marquez Grabs Spanish GP Pole, Sets Up Potential Return to Victory Lane

Marc Marquez secured pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix in challenging conditions, setting himself up for a potential return to the winner's circle. Johann Zarco and Fabio Di Giannantonio will join him on the front row, while championship leader Marco Bezzecchi qualified fourth.

Marc Marquez is poised for a potential victory at the Spanish Grand Prix after securing pole position in challenging, slick conditions at Jerez on Saturday.

The six-time MotoGP champion, who has been battling injuries since a crash in Indonesia last year and hasn't won since the 2025 San Marino GP, will start ahead of Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati). Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) qualified in fourth, aiming to continue his impressive streak of five consecutive grand prix wins. The qualifying session was marked by tricky conditions, beginning damp and experiencing a brief shower, making tire choices and timing crucial.

Zarco and Pedro Acosta excelled in Q1, establishing a significant gap over the rest of the field. The battle for pole in Q2 was intense, with times initially well off the dry pace. Zarco initially set the pace with a 1m48.625s lap, but Marquez responded with a blistering 1m48.087s to claim the top spot on the grid. Zarco pushed hard to reclaim pole, improving his time to 1m48.227s but a late corner error prevented him from surpassing Marquez.

Di Giannantonio secured third, a considerable 0.870s behind Zarco, while Bezzecchi will start alongside Alex Marquez, who recovered from an early crash to take fifth, and Acosta. Jorge Martin qualified seventh but will face a three-spot grid penalty, promoting Enea Bastianini, Raul Fernandez, and Francesco Bagnaia to the third row. The remainder of the grid will see a mix of riders, including those who struggled in the qualifying session.

Diogo Moreira, Franco Morbidelli, and Jack Miller will start from the back of the grid after crashes in Q1, with Morbidelli also experiencing an engine issue. Miller's crash was particularly unfortunate, as the damp conditions often favor his riding style. The qualifying results set the stage for an exciting race on Sunday, with Marquez looking to end his win drought and Bezzecchi aiming to extend his championship lead.

The unpredictable weather and challenging track conditions promise a thrilling spectacle for MotoGP fans





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Motogp Spanish Grand Prix Marc Marquez Qualifying Jerez

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marc Marquez shows COTA wound ahead of Spanish MotoGPPeter has worked for Crash.net for almost 20-years, helping set up the website’s two-wheel coverage during the gap year of an Automotive (Mechanical) Engineering degree, then re-joining the company following the completion of his studies.

Read more »

The Neighbourhood on ITV: What are the rules, when it's on and what does Graham Norton do?The new ITV series sees a life-changing £250,000 cash prize up for grabs

Read more »

Alex Marquez blitzes the field in Spanish MotoGP PracticeAlex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.Having begun watching motorsport in 2009, Alex originally decided he wanted to be an engineer. However, finding himself completely inept at both physics and maths, he decided he’d try to write about it instead.

Read more »

MotoGP Spanish GP: Alex Marquez leads Ducati 1-2 in Friday Practice, Pedro Acosta into Q1Ducati and Aprilia riders shine in the all-important Practice session on Friday ahead of Saturday's qualifying

Read more »

Marc Marquez can only 'survive' in Spanish GP despite return to full fitnessMarc Marquez was realistic about his prospects after a tough start to the Jerez weekend, even as Ducati appeared stronger than Aprilia

Read more »

2026 Spanish MotoGP Qualifying LIVE: Marc Marquez leads damp Q2Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.Having begun watching motorsport in 2009, Alex originally decided he wanted to be an engineer. However, finding himself completely inept at both physics and maths, he decided he’d try to write about it instead.

Read more »