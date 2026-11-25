Lakeysha Scott demands answers after video shows son Marquis Scott being beaten by inmates. Clayton County Jail faces scrutiny over inmate safety and prior deaths.

Lakeysha Scott has launched a furious public campaign demanding accountability after viewing a contraband video that documents the brutal assault of her son, Marquis Scott, while he was held in custody. The thirty-five-year-old man was recorded being stomped on the head repeatedly by fellow inmates at the Clayton County Jail in Georgia, an incident that has left his mother devastated and questioning the safety protocols of the detention facility.

Brutal Assault Caught on Camera

The disturbing footage, obtained via a smuggled cell phone, captures the thirty-five-year-old Marquis Scott attempting to shield his head as multiple inmates take turns striking him during a severe physical attack. Lakeysha Scott, the victim's mother, described her immediate reaction to watching the video as one of utter shock and rage, stating she began screaming and crying uncontrollably upon seeing the violence inflicted on her child. She emphasized that while she is not a violent person herself, the sight of her son being beaten so severely triggered an intense desire for protection and retribution.

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Mother's Anxiety and Jail Response

Before seeing the video, Lakeysha Scott had grown increasingly anxious because she had not heard from Marquis in five days, despite the fact that he typically contacts her every single day to check in. Marquis Scott has been held in custody since April due to a probation violation, and his mother noted that he struggles with significant mental health issues, which makes him particularly vulnerable in the jail environment. After contacting the Clayton County Sheriff's Office to report her concern, she was vaguely informed that her son was recovering, a response she found inadequate given the severity of the attack she later witnessed.

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Pattern of Neglect in Detention Facility

This violent incident occurs just two months after the death of Scott Worthy, a fifty-seven-year-old man with bipolar disorder, who died in the same Clayton County Jail due to medical neglect and poor conditions. FOX 5 reported that an officer initially told emergency responders that patrol officers failed to perform proper daily inmate checks due to what was described as incompetence, though authorities have not released the names of the specific officers responsible for those missed checks. The repetition of such severe failures in duty of care has intensified calls for transparency from the local law enforcement agencies.

Demands for Safety and Accountability

Lakeysha Scott is currently unaware of her son's exact medical condition and is demanding clear answers from the institution regarding how such an assault could occur under their watch. She questioned what measures are being implemented to prevent similar incidents and whether the jail is doing enough to protect inmates from violence by other detainees. The Daily Mail has contacted the Clayton County Jail for further comment on the assault and the broader pattern of alleged negligence, but as of now, no detailed public statement has been issued regarding the specific disciplinary actions taken against the inmates involved.