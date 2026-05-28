Married at First Sight Bosses Placed Bets on Which Couples Would Have Sex, Staff Claim

Former staff on Married at First Sight UK allege senior production members bet on which contestants would have sex first and celebrated with high-fives when they did, amid rape allegations and claims of manipulation.

Whistleblower s from the UK television show Married at First Sight (MAFS) have made serious allegations about the production's focus on sex and manipulation of contestants.

Former staff members claim that senior production staff placed bets on which couples would have sex first and celebrated with high-fives when their predictions proved correct. These revelations come in the wake of a Panorama investigation where two former female cast members alleged they were raped by their on-screen husbands, and a third claimed she was subjected to a non-consensual sex act. The accused men have denied all wrongdoing.

The production company CPL, which makes MAFS UK, has stated through its lawyers that the allegations come from a small minority of workers and that the company's commitment to welfare is demonstrated by the high return rate of crew across the series. Channel 4 has also reiterated that contributor welfare is always its primary concern.

However, former employees have painted a different picture, describing an unhealthy obsession among senior staff with whether contestants were engaging in sexual activity





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Married At First Sight Reality TV Sexual Misconduct Whistleblower Production Allegations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MAFS UK's Dean shares sweet update on 'own Princess Jasmine'Support has flooded in for the Married At First Sight UK star

Read more »

Venezuela Fury shares first glimpse into married life with husband Noah PriceThey're settling into married life.

Read more »

Married at First Sight Star Questions Trust After Groom's Ex ControversyOn the May 27 episode of Married at First Sight USA season 19, couple Josh and Jalyn had a heated argument after a night out with Josh's friends when the topic of ex-partners arose. Josh struggled to rewrite his vows, and tensions escalated off-camera as Jalyn expressed distrust over comments comparing his current marriage to his past relationship.

Read more »

Married At First Sight UK crew 'made bets on couples having sex'Channel 4 has announced a review into the reality series.

Read more »