Married At First Sight UK Bosses Set to Launch Spin-off Despite Sexual Assault Allegations

Channel 4 and CPL, the production company behind Married At First Sight UK (MAFS UK), are reportedly moving ahead with plans for a spin-off despite calls for the show to be axed following sexual assault allegations. A source claims that CPL is confident the spin-off will go ahead, despite the controversy.

Married At First Sight UK bosses are reportedly moving full steam ahead with their spin-off, despite calls for the show to be axed following sexual assault allegations .

A source told The Sun that CPL, the production company behind MAFS UK, is doing all they can to make the spin-off go ahead, despite concerns over safety and welfare protocols. Major format changes may be implemented, including the option of having separate male and female sleeping quarters, inspired by the allegations of sexual assault





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Married At First Sight UK Spin-Off Sexual Assault Allegations Channel 4 CPL Welfare System Welfare Protocol Honeymoon Accommodation Separate Male And Female Sleeping Quarters

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