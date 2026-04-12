Married At First Sight UK Star Jess Potter Shares Terrifying Ordeal After Daughter Chokes on Earring

Married At First Sight UK star Jess Potter recounts the harrowing experience of her eight-month-old daughter nearly choking on an earring. The reality TV personality shares the panic and fear she felt, as well as her difficult journey to parenthood. Jess has also been open about her struggles with infertility and her use of IVF.

Married At First Sight UK star Jess Potter has recounted a harrowing experience where her eight-month-old daughter, Mia, nearly choked on an earring. The terrifying incident unfolded in the middle of the night, leaving Jess in a state of panic as she desperately tried to save her child. Jess, who appeared on the E4 show in 2022, had brought Mia into her bed after the baby woke up early. She had dozed off, only to be roused by a disturbing sound.

When she opened her eyes, she realized Mia was choking. Describing the ordeal, Jess said that Mia had nearly died. She immediately began trying to dislodge whatever was obstructing Mia's airway. She had Mia upside down, banging her back for what felt like ages, screaming for help. Eventually, the earring, along with a significant amount of blood, came out. The relief was immense, but the experience left her shaken. Jess announced in July last year that she had welcomed her first child with her fiancé TJ O'Reilly. The dental hygienist had been through a challenging journey to parenthood, including multiple rounds of IVF and previous losses. \Jess shared the terrifying details of the near-fatal choking incident, detailing the panic and fear that washed over her as she realized her daughter was in mortal danger. She had no idea what was happening. She was slapping Mia’s back so hard she will probably have a bruise and eventually, the earring flew out. The earring turned out to be one Jess had lost earlier that week. She shared an image of the earring that Mia had been choking on. Jess had previously opened up about her difficult journey to conceive, suffering three miscarriages and a failed adoption before resorting to IVF. She had been open about her battle with infertility and the emotional toll it took. Jess and TJ welcomed Mia Jane O'Reilly after 12 hours of labour and five days in hospital. Before the birth, Jess had shared a picture of herself in her hospital gown, expressing her anticipation and the long road ahead. She had shared the news of her pregnancy in January, reflecting on the years of heartache and resilience that led to this moment. Jess had to set up a GoFundMe page to raise £10k for the successful IVF round. Jess announced that she was receiving abuse from followers in the wake of her announcement. Despite criticism, she garnered a whopping £1,825 of her £10k goal from 164 patrons, within 17 hours of going live, and continues to ask for cash from fans. \The incident serves as a stark reminder of the everyday dangers that parents face and the importance of being vigilant. Jess's story is a testament to the strength and resilience of parents. She has been very honest with her social media followers. Jess shared an adorable picture of baby Mia along with snaps from her hospital bed after giving birth. She wrote about her labor, describing the birth she had always wanted. She had to undergo four grueling rounds of IVF before revealing earlier this year that she was expecting a baby. Jess previously suffered three miscarriages and a failed adoption and has been open about her battle with infertility. This isn’t the first time Jess has opened up about her life with her social media followers, sharing moments of joy, heartache, and resilience. Her openness has resonated with many, creating a community of support and understanding. The challenging journey to motherhood for Jess and her partner TJ is a story of perseverance, hope, and the unwavering love for their child. They were seeking public funding after spending £15k on three rounds and losing three babies. Days after revealing her attempt at adopting with her fiancé TJ had been rejected. She shot to fame on the E4 show in 2022





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Married At First Sight UK Jess Potter Choking Earring IVF Infertility

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