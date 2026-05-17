Mars enters Taurus today, boosting drive and direction. Are you ready to pursue your goals actively?

Mars, the celestial powerhouse, enters Taurus today, bringing about increased purpose, drive, and direction. This position can empower you to take concrete steps towards your goals and ambitions. Reflect on your current projects and consider what obstacles you may have encountered. With Mars in Taurus, challenges can start to dissolve, and your ideas may begin to take shape in a financially rewarding manner.

Mars makes its way into Taurus today, upping the dial on purpose, drive and direction. You may feel compelled to start or finish a job.

Know you have the power to achieve anything you put your mind to today. Keep momentum up, and results will shine. Think back to when Mars entered your sign some weeks ago. Since then, he has been pushing you to be proactive and invest time and energy in your unique talents.

Yet there may have been challenges. However, one plan or project that you are really invested in, as he moves to Taurus today, can really start to shape-up in a more tangible, perhaps financially positive way





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Mars Taurus Purpose Drive Direction Progress Collaboration Innovation Perseverance Vision Goal-Setting Energy Confidence Self-Assurance Atmosphere Balance Flow Responsibility Relaxation Communication Reflection Mindset Desire Patience Curiosity Creativity Self-Expression Adjustment Enjoyment Excitement Passion Grandeur Positivity Sensation Aroma Impact Energy Exhaustion Hormone Mcray

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