Marshall Leese Jailed for 21 Months After Stealing Ambulance With Paramedic

Marshall Leese received a 21-month sentence for stealing an ambulance at Royal Stoke University Hospital, endangering a paramedic and elderly patient during a 20-minute erratic drive.

Marshall Leese, a 32-year-old man with a history of synthetic drug abuse, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for stealing an ambulance from outside the Royal Stoke University Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent. The incident occurred in March when Leese seized a vehicle that contained a terrified paramedic and an elderly patient requiring medical attention.

Leese Stole Ambulance With Vulnerable Patients Onboard

Marshall Leese took the Fiat Ducato ambulance from a triage bay at the hospital while it was in run lock mode, a setting that keeps the engine running without the keys in the ignition. Leese had been ushered out of a different ambulance by paramedics moments before he entered the second vehicle and drove it away erratically for over 20 minutes.

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The driver of the stolen vehicle had temporarily left the cab to go inside the hospital with the keys while another paramedic treated a patient in the back. Leese exploited this brief window to enter the cab and initiate the drive, putting the crew at immediate risk.

Erratic Drive Through Red Lights Endangered Lives

Prosecutor Robert Holt told the court that Leese drove through multiple red lights during the joy ride, though he did not reach high speeds. The paramedic in the back screamed at Leese to pull over, but the defendant ignored the pleas and continued driving without stopping or responding to the shouts.

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The patient in the rear of the ambulance was a man in his 80s who was being treated for a head injury while taking blood thinners. Prosecutor Robert Holt emphasized that a collision during the 20-minute drive would have resulted in certain death for the vulnerable patient.

Defendant Claimed Delusions From Monkey Dust Use

Defense attorney Jennifer Devans-Tamakloe stated that Marshall Leese suffers from mental illness directly related to his daily use of monkey dust, a powerful synthetic cannabinoid. She explained that Leese experienced severe paranoia, delusions, and feelings of being controlled by coded messages that compelled him to take the vehicle.

The court heard that Leese led an extraordinarily difficult and chaotic lifestyle marked by significant alcohol and drug abuse. His legal representative described the daily drug use as having a detrimental impact on his mental state, leading to the specific delusions present at the time of the offense.

Leese Jailed At Stoke Crown Court After Flight

Police tracked the stolen ambulance to a petrol station on the A34 in Newcastle-under-Lyme, where Leese exited the vehicle and attempted to flee into nearby woodland. He was eventually apprehended by a sniffer dog after initially denying involvement and claiming he was merely cycling and looking for a friend.

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Recorder Ben Williams KC delivered the sentencing remarks at Stoke Crown Court on Tuesday, noting that Leese exercised a degree of care for other vehicles but remained a significant danger to the public. Leese, who has 16 convictions for 22 previous offenses, appeared via video link from HMP Dovegate near Uttoxeter in Staffordshire.

Paramedic Felt Terror During Unlawful Vehicle Taking

The paramedic involved in the incident described himself as being terrified by the entire situation, with his primary concern being the safety of the elderly patient and the accompanying carer. He was initially confused when the vehicle began moving, believing his colleague with the keys had returned to the driver's seat.

Leese admitted to charges of false imprisonment and aggravated vehicle taking during his police interview, which helped establish the facts presented at the sentencing hearing. The court acknowledged the distress caused to the emergency responder and the potential catastrophic consequences for the patient during the unlawful ride.