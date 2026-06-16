Marshawn Kneeland's Girlfriend Gives Birth to Son Seven Months After His Death

Catalina Mancera, the partner of the late Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland, has announced the birth of their baby boy, Makhai, via Instagram. This comes seven months after Kneeland died by suicide following a police chase in Texas. Mancera was pregnant at the time of his death and had actively collaborated with law enforcement to locate him. The Cowboys organization has expressed support and created a fund for the newborn.

The girlfriend of former Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland has welcomed a baby boy seven months after his tragic death. Kneeland died in November from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase in Frisco, Texas.

At the time, his partner, Catalina Mancera, was pregnant with their first child. Mancera announced the birth on Instagram, sharing photos of the newborn named Makhai. One image shows the infant wearing a knitted outfit bearing his father's Cowboys jersey. Her caption read: My favorite gift from you.

June 11, 2026. The post also included a video from early in her pregnancy, capturing the moment she told Kneeland they were expecting. Fans and friends flooded the comments with support. Sarah Jane Ramos, ex-fiancée of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, wrote: Congratulations babe.

The Cowboys' official account responded with blue heart emojis. In the wake of Kneeland's death, Mancera became central to the police search. She had alerted authorities after receiving a disturbing text from him mentioning he would end it all. Bodycam footage showed her telling officers that Kneeland was armed and had a history of mental illness.

She was briefly handcuffed during the incident. Police launched an extensive search involving K-9 units, drones, and pepper balls after Kneeland fled his crashed vehicle. His body was found around 1:32 a.m. inside a portable toilet. The Cowboys organization later established a memorial fund to support Mancera and the unborn child





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