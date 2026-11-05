Marstons and Royal British Legion Launch New Poppy Appeal Glasses Designed by Jane Wilkes

Marstons partners with artist Jane Wilkes to launch limited-edition Poppy Appeal pint glasses, raising funds for the Royal British Legion to support veterans.

Marstons has announced the launch of this year's commemorative Poppy Appeal pint glasses, featuring an exclusive design by Shropshire -based artist and army veteran Jane Wilkes. The limited-edition collection supports the Royal British Legion, continuing a partnership that generated more than £128,000 for the charity last year.

Glass Pricing And Donation Mechanics

The commemorative glasses are available in two specific sizes with fixed retail prices: a pint glass costs £3.50 and a half-pint glass costs £3.00. From each pint glass sold, Marstons will donate £1.26 to the Royal British Legion. For every half-pint glass sold, the company will contribute £0.85 to the charity. This transparent donation structure ensures that every purchase directly funds veteran support programs.

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Jane Wilkes Artistic Background

Jane Wilkes, a 50-year-old artist from Shrewsbury, served for 15 years in the army's Adjutant General's Corps. During her final deployment, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and flown home for medical treatment. Her military service and subsequent recovery journey provide the personal foundation for her artwork featured on the glasses.

Battle Back Recovery Programme

During her recovery, Jane found support through the Royal British Legion's Battle Back Recovery Centre. She subsequently participated in the charity's Recovery Through the Arts programme, an initiative designed to help veterans rebuild their lives. The experience helped Jane rediscover her confidence and creativity, leading her to become an award-winning artist. She credits the Legion for helping her rebuild her confidence and discover her capabilities after treatment.

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Glass Design And Inscription

The new glasses showcase Jane's striking interpretation of the poppy, accompanied by the inscription We Will Remember Them. The design serves as a tribute to the armed forces community and honors those who have served. Jane expressed that it is a true honour to design the glasses for the Poppy Appeal and to play a part in raising essential funds and awareness for veterans.

Corporate Support And Future Goals

Jen Monaghan, senior campaign and partnerships manager at Marstons, highlighted the proud support shown by guests, pub teams, and local communities over the last two years. She noted that the latest glasses carry a powerful and deeply personal design that demonstrates the life-changing impact of the Royal British Legion's work. Marstons aims to replicate last year's success, where the partnership raised more than £128,000 for the charity.