Martha Goddard received a decade in prison for incendiary attacks on Norwich businesses. The judge cited premeditated intent, though financial damage kept the case out of Terrorism Act thresholds.

Martha Goddard, a fifty-year-old pro-Palestinian activist, has been sentenced to ten years in prison following a campaign of criminal damage and the preparation of explosive substances in Norwich. The Old Bailey delivered the verdict after establishing that Goddard orchestrated a series of coordinated arson attacks targeting major retail and media locations across the city last year. The sentencing concludes a legal process that highlighted the tension between ideological protest and the statutory thresholds required for terrorism charges.

Goddard's Attack Method and Locations

Martha Goddard carried out her illegal acts between March 24 and July 25 last year, specifically targeting a BBC studio, two Starbucks cafes, and a McDonald's restaurant in the Haymarket area. The court heard that she manufactured improvised incendiary devices at her home, filling them with thermite, a pyrotechnic chemical compound known for generating intense heat. She then ignited these devices using sparklers outside the targeted establishments, causing significant structural damage to the buildings and their contents.

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Additionally, Goddard attacked the Millennium Library twice during this period. The court received evidence from CCTV footage showing Martha Goddard lighting the devices in public spaces. These recordings, combined with the physical damage left behind, formed the core of the prosecution's case against her for the five counts of criminal damage.

She left homemade posters at each site bearing slogans such as 'stop bombing Gaza,' clearly indicating the political motivation behind the destruction. The BBC studio location became a specific focus of her anger, with posters labeling the broadcaster 'cowards' for its reporting on the conflict in Gaza. These visual artifacts served as critical evidence for investigators tracking the spree.

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Evidence and Investigative Findings

Martha Goddard was identified largely due to forensic evidence left at the crime scenes. Her fingerprints were discovered on the protest posters, directly linking her to the aftermath of the attacks. This biological evidence allowed police to connect her to the specific locations and timeframes of the arson incidents.

Police searches of Martha Goddard's home revealed extensive resources used to plan and execute the attacks. Officers confiscated kilograms of substances used to create thermite, which was found stored in bottles. They also discovered ingredients capable of being combined to produce black powder, demonstrating her intent to manufacture multiple types of explosive materials.

Digital forensics provided further proof of her premeditation. Officers found confession letters on her computer that discussed the planning of the Norwich attacks in detail. These documents helped establish that the actions were not spontaneous acts of rage but calculated events designed to maximize disruption and media attention.

Legal Nuances and Terrorism Act Thresholds

Mrs Justice McGowan sentenced Martha Goddard at the Old Bailey, noting that while her actions were clearly planned and premeditated, they did not meet the financial threshold required to apply the Terrorism Act. The judge explained that although Martha Goddard held beliefs intended to influence government policy, the total financial damage amounted to approximately £7,000.

Under the Terrorism Act, property damage must reach a level of 'serious damage' to qualify for terrorism sentencing provisions. The judge determined that the £7,000 loss, while significant, fell below the established legal benchmark for this classification. This distinction allowed Mrs Justice McGowan to sentence Martha Goddard under standard criminal damage and explosive substance laws rather than the stricter terrorism framework.

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The judge clarified that Martha Goddard was perfectly entitled to hold and share her political beliefs within lawful boundaries. However, the methods she employed crossed the line into criminality. Mrs Justice McGowan stated she had no hesitation in concluding that Martha Goddard would have continued using the materials found in her home for unlawful purposes if not for her arrest.

Risk Assessment and Future Implications

Mrs Justice McGowan highlighted that Martha Goddard posed a continuing and serious risk to public safety. Reports indicated she had displayed obsessive behavior throughout the trial and refused to cooperate with pre-sentence reports. She also declined to give evidence during the trial itself, leaving the court to rely on physical and digital evidence to determine her level of culpability.

The judge noted indications that Martha Goddard had bigger plans for future damage, suggesting an ongoing commitment to her cause despite the convictions. The possession of thermite and black powder ingredients, combined with her refusal to disengage from her extremist tactics, justified the ten-year custodial sentence.

Martha Goddard was also found not guilty of attempting to cause explosions and charges relating to an attack on the Tacolneston transmitting station in Norfolk. That site had suffered £1 million in damage following a fire, but the court did not convict her for that specific incident. Her previous convictions for shoplifting, criminal damage, and aggravated trespass at an RAF base were also considered during the sentencing phase.