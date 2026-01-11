Martha Stewart apologizes after Halloween beggar costume sparks backlash

Martha Stewart faced criticism for dressing as a homeless beggar in a Halloween post promoting QVC candles. After initial defensiveness, she issued a full apology, but some remain unconvinced.

Martha Stewart has issued a full apology after facing intense backlash for dressing as a homeless beggar in a Halloween Instagram post that also promoted her QVC candles.

The 85-year-old lifestyle mogul posted an image showing her in tattered clothing with dirt smudged on her face, holding a cardboard sign that read: I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!! The photo was part of a carousel promoting her QVC Halloween and holiday candles. The caption read: My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!!!

Also read Indya Moore Criticizes Martha Stewart's Halloween Costume as Out of Touch

Public Backlash Over Halloween Costume

The post was quickly deleted, but not before screenshots spread across Reddit and X. Social media users slammed the costume as gross, offensive, and out of touch, accusing her of mocking poverty and homelessness as a marketing ploy, according to TMZ. The criticism was amplified by Stewart's estimated $400 million fortune. In 1999, she became the first female self-made billionaire in the US when her company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

Her wealth later declined after insider trading charges and a five-month prison sentence in 2004, followed by market fluctuations. Her current wealth comes from real estate, book publications, media projects, and brand partnerships, per Tasting Table. Initially, Stewart defended the costume, saying it was meant to raise awareness. She wrote beneath an Instagram post shared by Just Jared: My costume was designed to bring the homeless and the hungry to everyone's mind and boy it certainly did!!!

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But not in the correct way, because I did not explain it and I am so sorry I care and I support causes who care. Do all of you??? That question, challenging critics to prove their own charitable credentials, backfired and drew further criticism. Pose actress Indya Moore, 31, delivered a pointed response.

Moore wrote: We all make mistakes. I certainly do. I try my best to correct them, not just with explanations but with more active support around the actual issue I may be contributing to. She continued: Halloween has never been a time when people dress up as a demographic in need to raise awareness for them.

Halloween is caricature: monsters, villains, idols. People do not dress up as groups who are in crisis. Moore added: It actually seems like you're using the anger of people who have actually been hungry as proof your costume worked. She also said: A rich woman dressing up as a hungry, homeless person brings more awareness to how out of touch and apathetic wealth makes people than it does motivate people to empathize and activate.

Apology and Continued Criticism

Moore later argued in Instagram Stories: When they question the intentions of a wealthy white woman wearing poverty as a costume, that is a fair question. An apology that ends in an interrogation of people you offended isn't an apology, it's a manipulative counterattack. The controversy eventually prompted Stewart to issue a more unequivocal apology on her own Instagram account. She wrote: It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up.

My earlier statement didn't go far enough. I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry.

Martha. Some followers welcomed the apology, but others remained unconvinced. One disappointed fan questioned: Hundreds of people on your professional team, as well as countless friends... no one warned you? I mean I'll always love ya girl but whew.

Another, who claimed to have worked in public relations for over 25 years, suggested Stewart should make a substantial donation to a homeless shelter instead. They wrote: Hard-working people can't afford rent and/or groceries. You have the ability to make a positive difference, but instead you made the poor choice to mock the homeless. Another simply wrote: God, this is disgusting.

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Old Halloween Segment Resurfaces

Others argued the backlash had gone too far. One supporter commented: Leave her alone - she's literally 85 years old and apologizing. Let people take accountability for their mistakes or else what is being human and what is the point of being a community if we don't let people learn?! The incident comes after Stewart scolded Craig Melvin for spilling chocolate ganache on her $3,000 designer white pants during a Halloween cooking segment on Today.

Stewart wore an all-white ensemble matching her 2024 Paris Olympics outfit, while Melvin dressed as her best friend Snoop Dogg. Carson Daly went as Choosin' Texas singer Ella Langley and Savannah Guthrie borrowed an NBC page look for the show's 100th anniversary Halloween celebration. The segment featured Stewart showing how to decorate cheesecake with a chocolate ganache spider web, but went awry when she couldn't find the ganache. Stewart said: Uh oh.

Somebody forgot the chocolate ganache. Oh, there it is. Melvin replied: It's right here, picking it up. The piping bag then leaked ganache on Stewart's pants, and horror crossed her face.

They exclaimed: Whoa! Stewart chided: Eeeeh! Snoop! Melvin said: I'm so sorry, Martha, before covering his mouth.

Daly joked: Good thing you're best friends. Stewart retorted: Real Snoop would never do that. Earlier this month, Stewart sparked backlash again when she dismissed work-life balance. During a live appearance on the Richer Lives by SoFi podcast with financial expert Vivian Tu, she called people who try to achieve balance boring with thick skulls.

When asked how she juggles her personal life with her media and business empire, Stewart replied there is no such thing. She said: Just get that through your thick skulls. You can't balance it, it doesn't balance. This thing about balance, I don't know who thought about that, but it just doesn't work.

Maybe infrequently, and I'm jealous of those people, but they're all so boring. You're gonna get divorced if you're going to get divorced. You're going to get married three times if you're going to get married three times. It just doesn't work out.