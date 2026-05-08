Martin Freeman and Rachel Mariam Shine at BAFTA Event as Ex Amanda Abbington's Fiancé Settles Legal Case

Martin Freeman and girlfriend Rachel Mariam attend a pre-BAFTA event in London, while his ex Amanda Abbington's fiancé Jonathan Goodwin settles a lawsuit after a devastating stunt accident on America's Got Talent: Extreme.

Martin Freeman and his girlfriend Rachel Mariam made a stylish appearance at British Vogue and Netflix's pre-BAFTA Television Awards in London on Thursday. The 54-year-old Sherlock star turned heads in a distinctive brown suede suit featuring a belted blazer, paired with a dark T-shirt underneath.

His partner, French actress Rachel, 31, complemented him in a striking striped wrap dress, accessorized with strappy heels and bold gold earrings. The couple, who have been dating since 2020, showcased their affection with a series of close embraces on the red carpet, surrounded by other celebrities.

Meanwhile, Freeman's ex-partner Amanda Abbington and her fiancé, former stuntman Jonathan Goodwin, have reached a significant milestone in their lives. Goodwin, who suffered life-altering injuries during a stunt accident on America's Got Talent: Extreme in 2021, has settled his legal action against the show's producers, Fremantle, and broadcaster NBCU. The settlement, finalized last month, includes confidential terms, though sources suggest Goodwin received substantial compensation to cover his medical and social needs.

The accident left Goodwin paralyzed, with multiple fractures, burns, and a severed spinal cord, nearly costing him his life. Abbington, who has been with Goodwin since 2021, revealed the severity of his injuries, stating he fell 30 feet, lost a kidney, and endured third-degree burns. Despite the trauma, the couple had planned to marry in 2025 but postponed their wedding until the litigation was resolved. Goodwin, now 46, has transitioned into a new career as a hypnotherapist.

The settlement marks the end of a challenging period for the family, which included Abbington's difficult experience on Strictly Come Dancing, where she accused her dance partner Giovanni Pernice of bullying. While some of her complaints were upheld by the BBC, Pernice denied any wrongdoing. The legal resolution brings closure to a tumultuous chapter, allowing Goodwin to focus on his recovery and future endeavors





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Martin Freeman Rachel Mariam Amanda Abbington Jonathan Goodwin America's Got Talent

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