Martin Keown urges Arsenal to add a world‑class striker after Champions League final loss

Arsenal legend Martin Keown highlighted the need for a top‑class forward following the Gunners' penalty‑shootout defeat to PSG, noting Viktor Gyökeres' underperformance and calling for squad reinforcement ahead of next season's European campaign.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown was on screen in Budapest providing analysis as the Gunners fell to Paris Saint‑Germain in the Champions League final. The match, held in the Hungarian capital, ended in a heartbreaking fashion for the Premier League champions.

A first‑half strike from Kai Havertz gave Arsenal an early lead, but PSG equalised from the penalty spot in the second half. Neither side could find a winner in regular time, and extra time produced no further breakthroughs. Arsenal managed just a single shot on target after their opening goal, highlighting a noticeable lack of incisive attacking options.

The deadlock was eventually settled by a penalty shoot‑out in which the French side came out on top, leaving the London club to reflect on a night that could have marked the first European triumph in the club's history. In the post‑match interview, Keown singled out a specific area that he believes needs urgent reinforcement.

While praising Havertz for his contribution - noting that this was only the second full match the German has completed in 18 months - Keown argued that Arsenal's greatest deficiency lies in the forward line. He pointed to the recent signing of Viktor Gyökeres, a £65 million acquisition from the Swedish league, as a case in point.

Gyökeres has struggled to make a decisive impact this season, and his performance in the final was described by Keown as a difficult night for the striker. The former defender suggested that the club should consider adding another top‑class striker, and possibly a left‑wing option, to complement the talents of William Saliba and Gabriel at the back and to provide the cutting edge that has been missing in the most crucial moments.

Despite the disappointment, Arsenal supporters are set to flood the streets of North London on Sunday for the Premier League trophy parade, celebrating an unbeaten domestic campaign that secured the club's first league title in 22 years. The triumph has raised expectations that the team will return to the Champions League final next season, armed with the experience of a hard‑won defeat and the backing of the club's hierarchy to strengthen the squad.

Keown concluded that head coach Mikel Arteta will have the resources to address the identified shortcomings, with a particular focus on acquiring a world‑class striker capable of delivering the decisive goals that have so far eluded the Gunners on the European stage. The conversation around Arsenal's future transfers is already intensifying, as fans and pundits alike anticipate a summer window that could reshape the attacking profile of a side that has already proven its dominance in the English game





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