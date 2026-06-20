Martin Lewis Advises Caution on Paying Voluntary National Insurance for State Pension Gaps

Martin Lewis provides guidance on when it is worthwhile to pay voluntary National Insurance contributions to fill gaps in your state pension record, emphasizing the risks for younger savers and the concept of a cheap 'exception' rule.

Martin Lewis , the well-known UK money expert, recently addressed a listener's question about state pension qualifications and the potential value of paying voluntary National Insurance contributions to fill gaps in her record.

The discussion, which took place on a BBC podcast, highlighted the complexities of the UK's state pension system and offered nuanced advice for young adults considering such payments. At the core of the UK State Pension is a requirement for a minimum of 10 qualifying years on your National Insurance record to receive any payment at all. To qualify for the full state pension, which is currently £203.85 per week, you need approximately 35 qualifying years.

A qualifying year can be earned through employment where you pay National Insurance contributions, but there are several other ways. Credits are available for periods of unemployment, illness, or when you are a parent or carer. Time spent working or living abroad can also sometimes count, as can specific historical arrangements like paying a reduced rate as a married woman.

The listener, Holly, a 36-year-old who had spent time working abroad and in education, had identified a gap of two years. Her specific question was whether, at her age, she should proactively pay the voluntary contributions-around £900 per year-to bring her total qualifying years up to the crucial 10-year threshold, or if she should wait, assuming her future career would naturally fill those gaps and lead to the full 35 years.

Martin Lewis first clarified a fundamental principle: the state pension is not incremental beyond the full amount. Once you have enough qualifying years for the full pension, additional years do not increase your weekly payment.

Therefore, if her pension projection on the official gov.uk service already indicated she was on track for the full pension, then paying to fill the gaps purely to reach the 10-year minimum was likely "overkill" and unnecessary. However, he introduced a crucial "exception" rule for scenarios where the cost of filling a gap is exceptionally low.

He explained that while a full missing year typically costs around £900, a "part year"-where you are very close to qualifying but just short-can sometimes be purchased for as little as £15 to £50. In such a case, even at 36, he would be "tempted" to pay that small "beer money" amount as a cheap insurance policy. The rationale is that you can only buy back a maximum of six years of gaps in total, and life is unpredictable.

Future years might not all be qualifying due to unemployment, career breaks, or changes in personal circumstances. Paying a minimal sum for a part year could safeguard against falling below the 10-year threshold later. This advice came with significant caveats and a warning about long-term risks. Martin stressed that paying a full £900 for a year at age 36 involves "big risks.

" The primary risk is the potential future means-testing of the state pension. With a retirement 30-35 years away, there is no guarantee that the current system's commitment to providing the full pension regardless of other income will remain. If the pension becomes means-tested, the payments she bought could be reduced or forfeited, representing a poor return on her investment.

Furthermore, the long-term political and economic landscape is unpredictable. Paying now locks in an investment based on today's rules, which may not apply decades from now.

Therefore, his final guidance for Holly was clear: if her projection showed she was already on track for the full pension, she should probably not pay for the full-year gaps. The only justifiable exception would be if she could acquire some of those missing years for a trivial sum, essentially purchasing a low-cost hedge against future uncertainty.

This conversation provides broader lessons for younger workers: regularly check your state pension forecast on gov.uk, understand how qualifying years are accumulated, and be highly cautious about making large voluntary payments for gaps if you are on a trajectory to meet the full requirement. The potential for systemic change means that what seems like a secure investment today may not yield the expected benefit in retirement





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