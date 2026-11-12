Martin Lewis Faces Backlash Over Heated Gear Advice Amid UK Energy Crisis

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis defends advice to buy heated gloves and electric blankets after critics call it a poverty mindset. Details on the energy cap rise and government response follow.

Consumer rights advocate Martin Lewis has sparked significant public controversy after recommending that financially strained UK residents purchase heated gloves, hot water bottles, and electric blankets to cope with soaring energy costs. The MoneySavingExpert.com founder published these tips on Monday under the headline 'Heat the human, not the home', advising citizens to wear layers and use heated clothing rather than heating entire houses.

Controversy Over Coping Strategies vs Systemic Solutions

Critics immediately labeled the guidance as promoting a 'poverty mindset' by offering individual coping mechanisms rather than addressing the root causes of the cost of living crisis. Social media users argued that such advice normalizes extreme financial hardship and fails to hold policymakers accountable for high taxes and energy market failures.

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One commenter described the situation as a 'cost of greed crisis', asserting that language frames the issue and reduces the sense of normalcy around such deprivation. Another user wrote that the government has inflicted untold poverty on citizens while Lewis rubs shoulders with officials without calling them out.

Lewis Defends Advice as Last-Ditch Help for Vulnerable Groups

Lewis responded to the backlash by clarifying that the suggestion was not a primary recommendation but a response to desperate calls from people who 'cannot afford to put any heat on'. He referenced a deleted screenshot from a recent TV appearance where he outlined similar advice to viewers.

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The financial expert emphasized that this guidance was not a 'do it' order but a reality check for those facing immediate hardship. He noted that without such measures, millions would be forced to choose between heating and eating, particularly with a twenty-five per cent rise likely to hit over half of homes in January.

Projected Energy Bill Increases and Government Policy Shifts

Household energy bills rose in October by four per cent due to Ofgem's energy price cap hike. Forecasters from Cornwall Insight predict the cap will rise by another sixteen per cent to £1,999 a year on January first. This represents an increase of £276 from the October to December period and marks the biggest rise since January 2023.

During the morning of the Budget on October twenty-eight, Lewis met with Chancellor John Healey. The government subsequently announced that Healey would ask Ofgem to remove standing charges in 2027 or as soon as possible after. This move could save sixty per cent of families £45 a year.

Standing charges are a fixed daily fee added to bills regardless of usage, costing around £108 per year for a typical household. Lewis warned that despite the moral hazard of the charge being removed, four in ten households faced paying more because their unit rate was increased.

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Severe Cold Weather Alerts Across the United Kingdom

Britain is set to experience temperatures dropping to minus eight degrees Celsius tonight as harsh frost affects many places. Parts of Scotland could see snow as Arctic air sweeps across the UK from north to south. The UK Health Security Agency issued a yellow cold health alert for North West England and the West Midlands from nine am until noon on Saturday.

The Met Office reported that rural temperatures will fall to minus eight degrees Celsius in Scotland, minus seven degrees in northern England, minus three degrees in the South, minus five degrees in Wales, and minus three degrees in Northern Ireland.

Critics maintain that Lewis never addresses the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the US-Iran conflict on international energy supplies. While the advice remains practical for immediate survival, the debate highlights deep frustrations over the lack of systemic solutions for rising fuel prices since the global disruptions began.