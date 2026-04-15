Martin Lewis Issues Urgent Energy Saving Advice: Act Now to Beat July Price Hike

Personal finance expert Martin Lewis is urging energy customers to act quickly to secure fixed-rate deals and avoid a predicted increase in the price cap in July. He highlights the current window of opportunity to save money, particularly in light of rising energy costs due to global instability and the ongoing situation in the Middle East. Lewis advises comparing tariffs and switching to fixed-rate deals where possible.

Martin Lewis , the well-known personal finance expert from BBC and ITV, has issued an urgent advisory for energy customers of major providers like British Gas, EDF, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy, OVO, and ScottishPower. He emphasizes a crucial 'window of opportunity' for consumers to potentially save significant money. This guidance comes in anticipation of a substantial increase in energy prices slated for July.

Lewis took to social media platform X to express his advice: 'GET OFF THE PRICE CAP IF YOU CAN. DON'T IGNORE THIS (unsure if you're on the Cap? You likely are!) There’s a window of opportunity to lock in prices below the current Cap to avoid the huge hike coming in July.” He is urging consumers to act promptly to secure a fixed-rate energy deal that is more favorable than the projected price cap increase.

The core of his message revolves around escaping the price cap, which is currently in place for most consumers, and seeking out more competitive fixed-rate deals before the July price hike. Lewis clarifies that his recommendation is not a case of scaremongering, but rather a strategic move to help consumers safeguard their finances in the face of rising energy costs. He highlights that in the current market conditions, it's possible to find fixed-rate deals that offer immediate savings compared to the existing price cap. This situation presents a rare opportunity for consumers to proactively manage their energy expenses.

Lewis has made it his mission to educate people about energy tariffs and the best deals on offer, and to warn against allowing energy companies to get away with increasing prices unnecessarily. The backdrop to this advice is a complex global situation. The recent conflict involving Iran has significantly impacted wholesale gas prices, causing a surge of 70 percent. The head of the Bank of England confirmed that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has triggered a major supply shock to the global energy market.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that the energy price spikes resulting from the conflict will likely push UK inflation towards 4%, which is double the Bank of England's inflation target. This could translate into higher living expenses for households. The impact of the conflict on oil and gas supplies is substantial, with Iran tightening its control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The resulting instability has led to a US blockade of Iranian ports and a shaky ceasefire. This complex situation adds urgency to Lewis’s advice, as the available fixed-rate deals could change based on how the situation develops.

Lewis elaborates on his advice through his MSE site, where he details the financial benefits that can be achieved through acting fast and finding a favorable fix. He says the cost of fixing has dropped since the Middle East ceasefire announcement, but that the window of opportunity may be closing. He says that if you act now, you can lock in a fixed rate below the new lower April Price Cap, which most people are on, even if they don't know it. He stresses the significance of securing a fixed rate to avoid the anticipated 14% increase in the price cap on July 1.

He also highlights the importance of market comparison, as the availability and pricing of fixed-rate deals can vary based on region, energy consumption, and payment methods. Lewis also points to an exclusive, market-cheaper EDF 15mth fix that's guaranteed to stick around till Wed. He provides access to a comprehensive market comparison tool to help consumers find the best deals at http://cheapenergyclub.com.

Lewis's assessment of who is impacted by the price cap reveals a critical knowledge gap among consumers. During a recent event, he surveyed attendees about their energy tariffs. Very few identified themselves as being on a fixed or special tariff, or even knowing that they are being subject to the price cap. Based on this, Lewis concludes that a significant portion of the population is likely subject to the price cap without realizing it.

He clearly defines that if you're in England, Wales, or Scotland, and you aren’t on a fixed or special tariff, you are by default on a tariff covered by the Price Cap. This underscores the importance of the advice and the urgent need for consumers to take action. The global economic implications of the conflict also contribute to the uncertainty in the market.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is focused on ensuring the free navigation of the Gulf waterway. There have also been statements from the US and other government entities regarding these issues. Speaking in New York before travelling to the IMF summit in Washington, Mr Bailey said: “We obviously are going through another large shock in the world economy that has monetary policy implications, it has potentially financial stability implications as well.” This statement from the head of the Bank of England further reinforces the importance of the advice to secure a favorable energy deal to protect against future uncertainty.





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