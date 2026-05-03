Martin Lewis Warns Against 'Overkill' State Pension Contributions

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis advises a 36-year-old woman against purchasing additional National Insurance years if her state pension projection already shows eligibility for the full amount, highlighting the risks and uncertainties of long-term pension planning.

Martin Lewis , the renowned money-saving expert, recently cautioned a young woman against overpaying into her state pension scheme. The discussion stemmed from a listener query on his BBC podcast regarding the purchase of additional National Insurance (NI) contributions to fill gaps in her record.

Holly, the listener, aged 36, was considering buying two years’ worth of contributions to ensure she reached the minimum 10 qualifying years for any state pension, given her periods of working abroad and studying. She questioned whether this investment would be worthwhile, considering her likelihood of achieving the 35 years needed for a full state pension. Lewis began by emphasizing the importance of checking one’s state pension projection on the gov.uk website.

He explained that if the projection already indicates a full state pension at retirement, making additional voluntary contributions is likely ‘overkill’. This is because the state pension system doesn’t reward exceeding the 35-year threshold with a larger payout; once the full amount is secured, further NI contributions don’t yield additional benefits.

However, he acknowledged a scenario where filling gaps could be advantageous. He noted that many individuals already contributing enough for a full pension often question the necessity of continued NI payments, highlighting that National Insurance functions as both a contribution towards a pension and a general tax. Lewis outlined an ‘exception’ rule: purchasing partial years of contributions at a significantly reduced cost.

He cited examples of individuals acquiring partial years for as little as £15, compared to the typical £900+ for a full year. He suggested that if such inexpensive opportunities arise, it might be prudent to take them as a safety net, given the limited window (6 years) for buying back contributions.

However, he strongly advised against paying the full £950 for a year, especially at Holly’s young age, citing the risks of potentially ‘throwing money away’. He also pointed to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the state pension system, including the possibility of means-testing, which could diminish the value of overpaying now.

He concluded that unless a contribution can be made cheaply, it’s likely not worth the investment at 36, given the long timeframe until retirement and the potential for unforeseen changes to the system





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