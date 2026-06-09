Martin O'Neill's Celtic Return: A Manager Driven by Unquenchable Desire

Alan McInally compares Martin O'Neill's continued stint at Celtic to Jupp Heynckes' multiple Bayern spells, highlighting the veteran manager's enduring passion and man-management skills that defy age and keep him in the game.

Alan McInally has compared Martin O'Neill's return to Celtic to the enduring legacy of Bayern Munich icon Jupp Heynckes, suggesting the veteran manager is driven by an unquenchable desire that makes age irrelevant.

O'Neill, 74, stepped back into the Celtic hotseat last season, steadying a ship that many thought was sinking and steering it to a Premiership and Scottish Cup double. His decision to remain for at least another campaign surprised McInally, who expected the Irishman to bow out on a high after such a monumental achievement. But McInally, a former Celtic striker, sees parallels with Heynckes, who returned to Bayern multiple times, including a spell in his seventies.

For these managers, the fire never dies. They have something special that keeps them going when others would walk away. McInally admitted he was taken aback by O'Neill's commitment, thinking he might have felt he could do no more after the astonishing turnaround. Yet O'Neill instead chose to embrace the challenge once more, much to the delight of the Celtic faithful and the players who thrive under his guidance.

The manager's aura and man-management skills are what set him apart, McInally argued, noting that O'Neill gets the best out of his squad even under the intense scrutiny that comes with the Celtic job. McInally reflected on conversations with friends who are fans of both Celtic and Rangers, all of whom believed Rangers would win the league comfortably. But O'Neill devised a plan that defied expectations, proving that his tactical acumen and psychological insight remain sharp.

The former striker recalled a training session at Celtic where club legend Jimmy Johnstone, then in his seventies, participated and was still breathtaking. That same timeless quality exists in O'Neill, McInally believes. He described how O'Neill's presence buys Celtic time to plan for the long term, even if the manager might eventually take a sabbatical only to return again, perhaps until he is 105.

The board had O'Neill as the first choice after his heroic double, but if he had declined, Robbie Keane was waiting in the wings after talks with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond. Some fans had reservations about Keane's employment in Israel, but it was always O'Neill's job to turn down if he wished. In the end, O'Neill chose to stay, and McInally thinks that is the right call for this moment in time.

Managing Celtic is not like any other job, McInally emphasized. It is not about tactics or training drills; it is about understanding the club's unique culture and history. The support is incredible but can turn harsh quickly. O'Neill's strength lies in his ability to get players performing under that pressure, to make them understand exactly what it means to wear the green and white.

McInally believes that while many coaches can impress with their modern philosophies, few can handle the heat of Celtic Park. O'Neill, with his wealth of experience and unshakeable self-belief, is the ideal man for the present. The club now has time to work behind the scenes on a long-term succession plan, but as McInally joked, if O'Neill keeps winning, he might never leave.

The story of Martin O'Neill's return is one of passion, resilience, and a love for the game that defies age. It is a narrative that resonates with fans who have seen their club rise from uncertainty to triumph under a manager who simply cannot walk away from a challenge. McInally, speaking at the opening of the new Travis Perkins branch in Glasgow, summed it up: these managers are different; they have an aura that inspires everyone around them





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celtic: Martin O’Neill’s new contract should secure Alex Oxlade‑Chamberlain’s futureAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain is surely set to stay at Celtic after Martin O'Neill agreed a deal to remain at the club. O'Neill has agreed a one-year contract to stay

Read more »

Martin O'Neill a 'no-brainer' for Celtic – now major rebuild awaitsWith Martin O'Neill poised to be confirmed as Celtic manager after two interim spells last season, how big is the summer rebuild he is tasked with?

Read more »

Martin O'Neill a 'no-brainer' for Celtic – now major rebuild awaitsWith Martin O'Neill poised to be confirmed as Celtic manager after two interim spells last season, how big is the summer rebuild he is tasked with?

Read more »

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill to stay but faces challengesCeltic manager Martin O'Neill will remain in charge for another season despite fan skepticism. The team will face transfer market challenges and potential departures, while rivals Rangers are expected to strengthen. O'Neill's leadership and the players' commitment are praised, but questions arise about squad depth and the physical demands of the Scottish game.

Read more »