Martin O’Neill's Mobile Number Change Amid Abuse and Heart of Midlothian Criticism

O’Neill announced that he had changed his mobile number after he was subjected to a barrage of abusive messages following the end-of-season meltdown, end-of-season meltdown, the defeat against Motherwell and the controversy that had ensued, as well as for criticizing a Hearts statement for downplaying the fans being on the pitch for their great play.

Martin O’Neill has revealed he was forced to bin his mobile number after suffering a barrage of abusive messages amid the end-of-season meltdown. He also came out fighting in the way of words with Hearts after Bloom claimed on a national radio show that one or two Jambos stars had been attacked.

O’Neill has also had to deal with a personal onslaught following the controversial victory at Motherwell that set up the final day drama. His views were put forward after a Hearts statement had criticised him for downplaying the fans being on the pitch and the swift end to the epic clash. O’Neill said he has changed his telephone number because it was circulated around and has had it for 35 years. He added that it was kind of part of him





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Martin O’Neill Mobile Number Abuse Motherwell Hearts Criticism Downplaying The Fans Being On The Pitch Final Day Drama Bloom Leverkusen Pitch Invasion Unexpected Controversy

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