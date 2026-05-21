Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin Spotted Filming Season 6 of Only Murders In The Building in London

Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin were seen on set of the upcoming season of Only Murders In The Building in London this week. The trio filmed scenes on the iconic Portobello Road in the Notting Hill neighborhood.

Martin Short was seen on set of the upcoming season of Only Murders In The Building in London this week alongside his castmates Selena Gomez and Steve Martin .

The 76-year-old actor filmed scenes on the iconic Portobello Road in the Notting Hill neighborhood on Wednesday. It comes nearly three months after Short's daughter Katherine died at age 42 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The comedian donned a pair of navy trousers, a striped purple shirt underneath, and a patterned scarf. Gomez wore a pin-striped blazer, a colorful shirt underneath, and burgundy heels.

Martin was seen in dark navy trousers, a light blue button up, and a plaid suit jacket. The trio could be seen in the Notting Hill area of London as they filmed scenes for the forthcoming sixth season of the Hulu series. At one point, Sir Derek George Jacobi was also seen on set while making a cameo in the show. During another moment, Short walked alongside Gomez as she pulled a small suitcase behind her down Portobello Road.

Only Murders In The Building first began airing in 2021 and has received positive reception from fans and critics. Short's appearance on set of the series comes three months after his daughter Katherine's tragic death at age 42 in February. She had been found dead inside her Hollywood Hills home after authorities responded to the residence. Days later, her Los Angeles County Department of Public Health death certificate confirmed that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The actor publicly addressed Katherine's passing for the first time during an interview with CBS Sunday Mornings. He made comparisons between his daughter's mental health battle and late wife Nancy Dolman's own battle with ovarian cancer. She passed away in 2010 from the disease. The understanding that mental health and cancer, like my wife's, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal, the actor said.

'My daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn't. ' Short added that he wanted to bring understanding to mental health alongside an emotional message





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