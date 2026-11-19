Lance Broadway, a former professional baseball player who later appeared in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Olympus Has Fallen, was found dead in a Dallas apartment complex stairwell on November 17. His death is being treated as unexplained, and an autopsy will determine the cause.

Lance Broadway, a former professional baseball player who went on to star in Marvel's Agents of S.H. I.E.L. D., has died at the age of 43.

He was discovered dead in the stairwell of an apartment complex in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday, November 17. The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed his death, although a cause has yet to be established, pending the results of an autopsy. His death is currently being treated as unexplained. Broadway enjoyed two markedly different careers in the public eye, having played Major League Baseball before swapping the pitcher's mound for Hollywood film sets.

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Lance Broadway Baseball Career Highlights

He grew up in Dallas and discovered a love for baseball before playing for Texas Christian University's Horned Frogs team. He joined the Chicago White Sox in 2005, making his major league debut two years later before moving to the New York Mets in 2009. He recorded 39 strikeouts during his major league career and later signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, playing in the minor leagues before stepping away from professional baseball.

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His final appearance on the field was in September 2009. The athlete retired from the sport altogether in 2010, and he decided to pursue a career in Hollywood, enrolling himself in improv classes.

"I don't know why, but I just wanted to go take an improv class. I loved it and stuck with it," he told ScreenSlam. Broadway made his big-screen debut in the 2013 action thriller Olympus Has Fallen as a secret service agent, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Gerard Butler alongside Aaron Eckhart and Morgan Freeman.

Broadway Transition From Baseball To Hollywood

He said of making his film debut: "It was the same feeling as walking into a big-league locker room with guys that you knew were established, had earned the right to speak, and you do not have that right. I try to take that same approach on set of, you've never done this before, you don't know what you're talking about so just be seen and say 'Yes Sir Yes Ma'am' and do not be heard unless there is an appropriate time.

I learned so much from these actors and everyone was so nice, but I was just watching them go about their business.

" He continued: "I did the same thing in the major leagues. I remember the first time I was called up to Chicago, I just wanted to watch and see how these guys went about doing everything.

" He subsequently carved out a career in television, landing appearances in several popular American series, including Marvel's Agents of S.H. I.E.L. D. and the supernatural crime drama Lucifer. In 2014, Broadway was cast as Commander Linden in the science-fiction thriller Teleios, which followed a genetically engineered crew sent on a deep-space rescue mission.

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He also appeared in the 2015 short film Shattered Reflections, playing a character named Devon. Among his final television appearances were two episodes of the dystopian science-fiction series Colony, starring Lost actor Josh Holloway. Before his death, Lance worked as a coach for Canes Baseball, where he helped to develop high school players in the sport. Less than two weeks before his death, he shared a post about his niece playing soccer.

Tributes And Personal Life Of Lance Broadway

"Some girls come to play soccer. My niece came to make a statement. Pink Jacket. Cool shades.

Unmatched style. We won before the game even started," he wrote. Jim Schlossnagle, TCU Baseball coach, paid tribute: "Lance was a beloved son, brother, friend and teammate. He meant so much to so many people, especially those involved with TCU Baseball.

Lance was an outstanding pitcher both collegiately and professionally, but his bright smile, engaging personality and fierce loyalty are what I will remember most. Lance will be dearly missed, and our thoughts are most definitely with his family at this time.

" The former actor's manner of death is still unknown, per the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office records, and an autopsy will likely be performed. Police responded to a 911 call around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday from the person who found his body.