Mary Berry's Easy Salmon Fillets with Herb and Red Pepper Topping

Learn how to make Mary Berry's quick and delicious salmon fillets with a creamy herb and red pepper topping. Perfect for a make-ahead dinner, this recipe serves six and pairs well with new potatoes and salad.

Salmon makes a tasty centrepiece at the dinner table thanks to its rich, buttery flavour. It pairs beautifully with potatoes, rice, noodles or tossed through a salad.

If you're keen to breathe new life into your salmon dishes and pack in more flavour, Mary Berry has a delicious topping worth trying. The celebrated TV chef has an impressive range of straightforward, fuss-free recipes. Her salmon fillets with herbs and red pepper dish serves six and can even be prepared up to 12 hours in advance, ideal for those looking to get ahead.

Mary's description reads: Quick recipe with salmon fillets and a delicious topping of herbs and red pepper. Serve with new potatoes and salad. Mary advises placing the salmon fillets close together on the baking tray to prevent them from drying out during cooking. She added: You will know when they are cooked, as the flesh will become a matt pink colour all the way through.

Mary Berry's salmon fillets with herbs and red pepper recipe is a modern classic that combines simplicity with elegance. The dish features a creamy topping made from cream cheese, Parmesan, garlic, and chives, which adds a rich and tangy layer to the salmon. The fresh herbs, including parsley and chives, along with lemon zest, provide a burst of freshness that complements the natural oils of the fish.

The red peppers not only add a vibrant colour but also a subtle sweetness and a slight char when roasted. This recipe is perfect for a dinner party or a family meal, as it can be largely prepared in advance. Simply assemble the fillets with the topping and peppers, cover, and refrigerate until ready to bake.

Then just pop them in the oven and you have a gourmet meal in under 20 minutes. To make this dish, preheat the oven to 200°C or 180°C Fan or Gas 6. Line a baking tray with baking paper. In a bowl, combine 100g cream cheese, 50g grated Parmesan, 2 cloves minced garlic, and 2 tablespoons chopped chives.

Season with salt and pepper and stir thoroughly. Season 6 salmon fillets (about 150g each) with salt and pepper, then spread the cream cheese mixture evenly across them. In a separate bowl, combine the zest of 1 lemon with 4 tablespoons chopped parsley. Scatter this over each fillet and press down gently.

Place the fillets onto the prepared baking tray and arrange 2 thinly sliced red peppers on top. Place in the oven and roast for 15 to 18 minutes until the salmon is fully cooked and flakes easily. Drizzle with fresh lemon juice and serve immediately alongside new potatoes and a fresh green salad. For best results, ensure the salmon fillets are of similar size to cook evenly.

If you prefer a crispier topping, you can add a sprinkle of breadcrumbs mixed with a little olive oil before baking. This versatile recipe can be adapted to suit different tastes. For a spicy kick, add a pinch of chilli flakes to the cream cheese mixture. Alternatively, swap the red peppers for sun-dried tomatoes or roasted artichoke hearts for a Mediterranean twist.

The dish also works well with other types of fish such as trout or cod, but adjust cooking times accordingly. Leftover salmon can be flaked and used in salads or pasta dishes the next day. Mary Berry's recipe is a testament to her philosophy of simple, delicious cooking that anyone can master. With its minimal ingredients and maximum flavour, this salmon dish is sure to become a regular on your menu.

Whether you are a seasoned cook or a beginner, the clear steps and make-ahead convenience make it a winner. So next time you are planning a meal, consider this herb and red pepper salmon for a satisfying and healthy option that appeals to all ages. And remember, the key to perfectly cooked salmon is to not overcook it; the residual heat will continue to cook the fish after it comes out of the oven.

Serving it with buttery new potatoes and a crisp salad creates a balanced plate that is both nourishing and indulgent





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