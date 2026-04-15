Mary Berry's One-Pan Orzo with Chicken and Lemon

A quick and easy springtime pasta dish from Mary Berry, featuring creamy orzo, tender chicken, Parmesan, and a hint of lemon, all cooked in a single pan.

As the weather warms and nature awakens, the culinary landscape shifts, inviting us to trade the comforting richness of winter meals for lighter, more vibrant fare. This seasonal transition is an opportune moment to embrace the freshest produce and lighter cooking techniques.

While many beloved cold-weather dishes, such as hearty hot pots and slow-cooked casseroles, often rely on the convenience of one-pot methods perfect for bustling weeknights, the approach to springtime dining calls for a delicate balance of ease and elevated flavour. Renowned culinary icon Mary Berry, understanding this seasonal shift, has unveiled a pasta dish that embodies the spirit of spring. This delightful creation is prepared entirely in a single pan, making it an ideal choice for a relaxed yet satisfying springtime meal. The recipe ingeniously combines tender chicken strips with the salty tang of Parmesan cheese and a bright, zesty hint of lemon, offering a harmonious blend of flavours. Mary Berry describes her recipe as a simple pasta dish featuring a wonderfully creamy and flavourful sauce. She highlights orzo, the tiny pasta pearls, for their ability to absorb sauces beautifully, creating a texture reminiscent of risotto. This dish, originally featured in her acclaimed Foolproof Dinners cookbook, is designed to serve between four and six people and can be ready from preparation to plate in under an hour, proving that elegant dining can be remarkably efficient. Furthermore, it is an inclusive option as it is free from both eggs and nuts, catering to a wider range of dietary needs and preferences. The recipe calls for 275g of orzo, two skinless chicken breasts cut into thin strips, two tablespoons of olive oil, a knob of butter, one finely chopped onion, 250g of chestnut button mushrooms sliced, 150ml of white wine, one grated garlic clove, 150g of baby spinach, 150g of soured cream, 55g of finely grated Parmesan cheese, and one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice. Salt and freshly ground black pepper are to taste. The preparation begins by cooking the orzo according to the package directions, typically by boiling it in water, then draining and setting it aside. The chicken strips are seasoned with salt and pepper. In a deep frying pan with a lid, olive oil is heated over high heat. The chicken is added and cooked until golden and thoroughly cooked. The chicken is then removed from the pan to rest. Butter is melted in the same pan, followed by the finely chopped onion, which is cooked over high heat for a couple of minutes. The lid is placed on, the heat is reduced, and the onion is left to soften for approximately ten minutes. After removing the lid, the sliced mushrooms are added and fried until all their moisture has evaporated. White wine is poured in and allowed to reduce slightly. Garlic, baby spinach, and soured cream are stirred in, and the mixture is brought to a boil. Finally, the cooked orzo, reserved chicken, grated Parmesan, and fresh lemon juice are added to the pan. The dish is seasoned with salt and pepper, and everything is stirred together until thoroughly warmed through. It is recommended to serve immediately, capturing the dish at its freshest and most flavourful





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Mary Berry One-Pan Recipe Springtime Cooking Orzo Pasta Chicken Dish

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