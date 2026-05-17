Mary Earps Set to Join London City Lionesses, Could Be on the Move This Summer

Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps is edging closer to a return to the Women's Super League, with London City Lionesses showing interest. The 33-year-old was on the bench for Paris St-Germain in their 1-0 play-off semi-final defeat by Paris FC on Saturday, and is likely to leave the French club when her contract expires in June. She has made 22 appearances in the Premiere Ligue this season, keeping 12 clean sheets as PSG finished third - 13 points behind champions Lyon. The two-time Fifa Best Goalkeeper of the Year played a crucial role in England's victory at Euro 2022 and their route to the 2023 World Cup final. She spent five years at Manchester United, making more than 100 appearances, and helped them win their first major trophy in 2024 as they lifted the Women's FA Cup. Earps joined PSG in July 2024 on a two-year deal and has made 54 appearances for the club, including aLondon City Lionesses are an ambitious club under owner Michele Kang and had a steady debut campaign in the WSL, finishing sixth after eight wins from 22 matches. Sources at the club say an agreement with Earps has not yet been made, but they remain optimistic about their summer business. Eder Maestre's side have been linked with several players including Barcelona defender Mapi Leon and England winger Beth Mead, whoEarps is one of a number of big-name players potentially available on a free deal this summer, with Arsenal's Mead and Katie McCabe leaving, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas yet to sign a new contract, Sam Kerr departing Chelsea and Manchester City top scorer Khadija Shaw rejecting contract renewal proposals. During her time in England, Earps became one of the country's most recognised and influential players, though her book - released in November -

Former England goalkeeper Mary Earps is edging closer to a return to the Women's Super League , with London City Lionesses showing interest. The 33-year-old was on the bench for Paris St-Germain in their 1-0 play-off semi-final defeat by Paris FC on Saturday, and is likely to leave the French club when her contract expires in June.

She has made 22 appearances in the Premiere Ligue this season, keeping 12 clean sheets as PSG finished third - 13 points behind champions Lyon. The two-time Fifa Best Goalkeeper of the Year played a crucial role in England's victory at Euro 2022 and their route to the 2023 World Cup final.

She spent five years at Manchester United, making more than 100 appearances, and helped them win their first major trophy in 2024 as they lifted the Women's FA Cup. Earps joined PSG in July 2024 on a two-year deal and has made 54 appearances for the club, including aLondon City Lionesses are an ambitious club under owner Michele Kang and had a steady debut campaign in the WSL, finishing sixth after eight wins from 22 matches.

Sources at the club say an agreement with Earps has not yet been made, but they remain optimistic about their summer business. Eder Maestre's side have been linked with several players including Barcelona defender Mapi Leon and England winger Beth Mead, whoEarps is one of a number of big-name players potentially available on a free deal this summer, with Arsenal's Mead and Katie McCabe leaving, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas yet to sign a new contract, Sam Kerr departing Chelsea and Manchester City top scorer Khadija Shaw rejecting contract renewal proposals.

During her time in England, Earps became one of the country's most recognised and influential players, though her book - released in November





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Mary Earps Women's Super League London City Lionesses Paris St-Germain Paris FC Premiere Ligue England Euro 2022 2023 World Cup Final Manchester United Women's FA Cup Paris St-Germain London City Lionesses Michele Kang Eder Maestre Barcelona Mapi Leon Beth Mead Arsenal Katie Mccabe Alexia Putellas Sam Kerr Manchester City Khadija Shaw Contract Renewal Proposals

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