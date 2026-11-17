High Court dismisses Mary Egan's appeal against Neil and Fiona Morgan. The 95-year-old widow must pay over 1m in legal costs following a decade-long boundary dispute in Kent.

The 95-year-old widow Mary Egan faces a massive 1 million pound legal bill after the High Court dismissed her appeal against millionaire neighbours Neil Morgan and Fiona Morgan. This ruling concludes a bitter decade-long feud that began in the affluent Kent village of Sissinghurst over a narrow strip of land just 60 metres long.

High Court Rejects Mary Egan Appeal

Justice was served unequally in the final financial outcome, as the High Court ruled that Mrs Egan must bear the full cost of her legal representation despite winning the underlying trespass claim. Her barrister, Daniel Petrides, argued that the neighbours' deplorable behaviour should have shifted the financial burden, but the court disagreed. The decision leaves Mrs Egan responsible for seven-figure sums accrued over ten years of litigation.

Also read Universal Credits: High Court's ruling on disabled man's tax bill could set new precedent

Dispute Origins and Boundary Conflict

The conflict started in 2015 when Neil Morgan, aged 65, and his wife Fiona, aged 61, erected a new fence between their 17th-century Sissinghurst Court and Mrs Egan's property. The couple claimed they were replacing an old fence to prevent their pets from escaping, but Mrs Egan argued the structure encroached on her land. Her lawyers stated the Morgans removed an existing wooden fence and installed new concrete posts in January 2016 without permission.

Court Findings on Trespass and Damages

A trial at Maidstone County Court in 2021, led by Recorder John Dagnall, found that the Morgans had trespassed on Mrs Egan's property. The judge awarded Mrs Egan 2,600 pounds in damages and an additional 3,250 pounds for allowing the third fence to remain as the new boundary. However, he rejected her argument that the boundary should run through the middle of a line of trees and hedges separating the two estates.

Advertisement

Personal Abuse Against Legal Professionals

Mr Morgan has been accused of subjecting lawyers, judges, and court staff to a torrent of personal abuse throughout the proceedings. One junior lawyer was branded a lying hypocritical devious arse of spectacular proportions, while another was called a conceited sanctimonious conniving hypocrite. Another solicitor was accused of sheer stupidity and nicknamed Mr I-qualified-last-week by the aggressive neighbour.

Judicial Insults and Final Financial Ruling

The abuse extended to the judiciary, with Deputy District Judge Swales described as an offensive provocative and prejudiced man. In a subsequent letter to the court, the judge was branded moronic and genuinely not fit to judge vegetables at a village fete. Mrs Egan herself was described as patronising arrogant malevolent and frankly poisonous in correspondence, leading her barrister to argue that this conduct unnecessarily drove up legal costs. The High Court ultimately dismissed the appeal, leaving Mrs Egan to pay her own costs exceeding 1 million pounds.