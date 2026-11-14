Mary Peltola Claims Victory in Alaska Senate Race as Ballot Count Near Completion

Democratic candidate Mary Peltola leads Republican Dan Sullivan in Alaska's historic Senate race. The unique ranked-choice voting system may delay the final result until November 18.

Democratic candidate Mary Peltola has declared a pending victory in Alaska's highly contested midterm Senate election against Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan. The Associated Press processed 96 percent of ballots on Friday evening, revealing that Peltola holds a commanding lead of more than 10,000 votes over her opponent. This margin has expanded significantly from the razor-thin count seen immediately after Election Day, positioning Peltola to flip a critical Senate seat in what analysts are describing as a broader 'bluenami' wave in congressional races.

Ballot Count Details and Current Standings

Peltola currently sits at 49.8 percent of the vote share, while Sullivan holds approximately 46.1 percent. Neither candidate has yet crossed the decisive 50 percent threshold required for an immediate win under Alaska's electoral rules. The AP announcement came shortly after 11:59 pm on Friday, prompting Peltola to take to social media to assert that there is no mathematical path for Sullivan to reverse the outcome. She stated that when all remaining votes are counted, she will be elected as Alaska's next United States Senator.

Also read Mary Peltola Expands Lead Over Dan Sullivan in Alaska Senate Race

The Controversy of the Decoy Candidate

The race gained unprecedented international attention due to the presence of a third candidate who shares the exact name of the Republican nominee. This independent candidate, running without party affiliation, has attracted more than 4,500 votes so far. Peltola's campaign faced accusations of recruiting this 'decoy' Dan Sullivan in the week prior to the election to split the Republican vote and confuse the electorate. The independent candidate departed from his hometown of Petersburg in late October and has not been seen publicly since the bombshell reports emerged regarding the alleged recruitment strategy.

Donald Trump's Repeated Claims of Victory

While the incumbent Sullivan has not posted anything on social media since November 4, former President Donald Trump has been vocal in his assertions that the race is already decided in favor of the Republican. Trump claimed last Saturday that 'The Alaska Race is OVER' and that 'Dan Sullivan WON, BY A LOT!', despite 25 percent of ballots still being uncounted at that time. He further doubled down earlier this week, arguing that all votes cast for the 'Fake Dan Sullivan' should be reassigned to the Republican nominee and labeling the entire process a 'rigged election'. These claims have been made without any official certification of the results.

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Ranked-Choice Voting Mechanics Explained

Alaska's unique ranked-choice voting system is the primary reason the final outcome may not be confirmed until the end of the month. Under state law, a candidate must win more than half of the first-choice votes to secure an outright victory without further tabulation. If no candidate achieves this majority, the system activates a multi-round elimination process. The candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated, and their ballots are redistributed to the next-highest ranked candidate indicated on each ballot. This recounting continues until one candidate surpasses the 50 percent mark.

Upcoming Deadlines and Next Steps

The state of Alaska has set November 18 as the deadline to finish counting all outstanding absentee, early, mail-in, and provisional ballots. It is not guaranteed that the final winner will be determined by this date if the race remains below the majority threshold. Additionally, an accelerated FBI criminal probe into the 'decoy' candidate scandal is underway, which could add complexity and drama to the saga. Until the final ballots are tabulated and the ranked-choice system completes its cycles, both candidates remain officially in the race despite Peltola's confidence in her eventual triumph.