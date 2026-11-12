Mary Peltola Expands Lead Over Dan Sullivan in Alaska Senate Race

Democratic candidate Mary Peltola extends her margin over incumbent Dan Sullivan in Alaska's tight Senate race, amidst FBI probes into a decoy candidate and ongoing vote counts.

Democratic candidate Mary Peltola has widened her lead over Republican incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan in Alaska's high-stakes Senate race, following the Associated Press processing of 86 percent of the ballots. This new tally expands Peltola's advantage to nearly 4,000 votes, shifting momentum away from the Trump-backed incumbent just days after President Donald Trump declared the race resolved on social media.

Peltola Gains Ground in Vote Count

The updated vote count reveals that Peltola has secured 48.9 percent of the votes, while Sullivan holds approximately 47.3 percent, keeping both candidates below the 50 percent threshold required for an outright win without ranked-choice voting. Peltola celebrated the numerical gain on social media, asserting that she continues to overperform in traditionally conservative regions of the state, which she views as proof that Sullivan's path to victory is disappearing. Sullivan has not publicly commented on this specific batch of processed ballots, maintaining his prior confidence that he can still secure the Last Frontier's Senate seat.

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FBI Probe Targets Decoy Candidate Scheme

Concurrently, an accelerated FBI criminal investigation is examining allegations that Peltola's campaign orchestrated a strategy to confuse voters through a decoy candidate. Two sources confirmed to the Daily Mail that agents questioned Elisa Rios, Peltola's former campaign manager, in Chicago on November 3, describing the inquiry as being under full speed ahead. Rios is alleged to have been involved in recruiting a second candidate named Dan Sullivan to peel away votes from the incumbent, though Peltola has denied any involvement in this scheme.

Legal Battles Over Ballot Records

Amidst these controversies, an Alaska Superior Court Judge has denied a request from Peltola's legal team to access records identifying rejected absentee votes. Judge Thomas Matthews ruled that the demand for such records was simply not reasonable or required at this stage, citing voter privacy interests as a primary concern. Peltola's campaign had sued last week seeking information about absentee ballots flagged for potential rejection and the reasons behind those flags, but the court has not yet granted access to this specific data during the ongoing count.

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Risk of Ranked-Choice Tabulation Shifts

The unique election system in Alaska means that if no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the process moves to ranked-choice voting, where the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and ballots are re-counted. The decoy Dan Sullivan has attracted 4,100 votes, a figure that conservatives fear could take decisive votes from the incumbent and potentially hand Peltola the win in a subsequent round. Both candidates remain below the decisive 50 percent mark, setting the stage for a complex tabulation if the final counts do not produce a clear majority.

Timeline for Final Certification in Alaska

Alaskans may not know who their next senator is until the end of the month, as the state has set a deadline of November 18 to finish counting all remaining absentee, mail-in, and provisional ballots. Even after this deadline, the Alaska Division of Elections has not set a target date to officially certify the election results before November 25. This extended timeline allows for continued scrutiny of the vote totals and the potential impact of the ongoing federal investigation into the campaign tactics used in this contentious political battle.