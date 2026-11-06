Mary Peltola Holds Narrow Lead Over Dan Sullivan in Contested Alaska Senate Race

Mary Peltola leads Dan Sullivan by 637 votes in a razor-thin Alaska Senate election influenced by a controversial decoy candidate and pending ballots, with results expected by late November.

Democratic nominee Mary Peltola holds a razor-thin lead of 637 votes over Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in the Alaska Senate race, according to partial results showing approximately 74 percent of ballots counted as of Friday morning. The contest, described as the nation's most controversial Senate battle, remains undecided as thousands of ballots are still being processed, with final certification not expected before November 25. Both candidates have attracted significant attention due to the presence of a third-party candidate sharing the same name as the incumbent, which has added a layer of complexity to the voting tabulation.

Decoy Candidate Draws Thousands of Votes

A second candidate named Dan Sullivan, often referred to by supporters and media as a decoy, has received 3,500 votes, a figure that could prove determinative in this tightly contested race. This alternative candidate entered the race independently, stating he had no contact with Mary Peltola's campaign, but conservative groups have accused Democrats of recruiting him to confuse voters and split the Republican vote. The allegations suggest an intentional strategy to peel votes away from the incumbent, a claim that Dan Sullivan's campaign has labeled as the biggest election cheating scandal in Alaska history.

Also read FBI Investigates Alaska Senate Race Decoy Candidate Scandal

Race Details and Voting Mechanics

The outcome of the race depends heavily on Alaska's unique election system, which utilizes a ranked-choice voting method if no candidate secures an outright majority of first-choice votes. If a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the initial votes, they are declared the winner immediately; otherwise, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated, and their supporters' ballots are redistributed. This process continues until one candidate surpasses the majority threshold, meaning the final result will not be known until all rankings are fully tabulated.

Conflicting Claims from Campaign Teams

Both Mary Peltola and Dan Sullivan have publicly asserted their confidence in an impending victory, citing different statistical projections regarding the remaining ballots. Peltola posted on the social media platform X that tens of thousands of early votes and absentee ballots are still outstanding, arguing that current data indicates these votes will extend her narrow lead. Conversely, Dan Sullivan released a statement on his official website claiming that the unique ranked-choice voting tabulation process will ultimately favor his re-election bid if the margin remains this close.

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FBI Probe Into Election Irregularities

The race has also attracted federal attention due to an accelerated criminal probe by the FBI regarding the involvement of a decoy candidate in the election. Two sources familiar with the investigation revealed that agents interviewed Elisa Rios, the former campaign manager for Mary Peltola, in Chicago on Tuesday, Election Day. Descriptions of the inquiry characterized it as moving full speed, with investigators questioning whether Rios was involved in recruiting the second Dan Sullivan to confuse voters, allegations that Peltola has explicitly denied.

Timeline for Final Certification

The path to declaring a winner involves a specific schedule for ballot processing and official certification by state authorities. The largest batch of outstanding ballots is scheduled to arrive on Monday, November 10, marking the earliest possible date for a winner to be declared if either candidate reaches the 50 percent threshold on that day. However, the Alaska Division of Elections has set a later deadline of November 18 for the completion of counting all other absentee, mail-in, and provisional ballots.

Uncertainty and Potential Outcomes

Despite the progress in counting, the final result may not be officially certified until November 25, leaving the outcome in a state of suspended animation for voters and campaigns alike. The combination of the narrow vote margin, the potential impact of the decoy candidate's 3,500 votes, and the ongoing federal investigation has turned this political contest into a dramatic saga. As of now, the next Senator from Alaska remains unknown, with all eyes on the remaining ballot counts and any potential developments from the FBI inquiry.