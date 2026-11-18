Mary Peltola defeats Dan Sullivan in Alaska Senate race. FBI probes claims of a decoy candidate scandal involving the Peltola campaign and DSCC ballot strategy.

Democratic candidate Mary Peltola secured victory in the United States Senate election for Alaska, defeating incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan. The Associated Press officially called the race two weeks after the polls closed, determining that Peltola held a 4.3 percentage point lead over Sullivan. This result marks the ninth seat flipped to Democrats during the midterm elections and signals a significant shift in the reliably red state. The contest was widely regarded as the nation's most controversial midterm battle, drawing unprecedented national attention due to the surrounding political scandals.

Decoy Candidate and Ballot Composition Project

The election was dominated by the presence of Daniel J Sullivan Jr, a retired schoolteacher from the fishing town of Petersburg. He appeared on the ballot as Sullivan, Daniel J Jr, distinct from the incumbent senator listed as Sullivan, Dan S. Republicans alleged that Daniel J Sullivan Jr was a decoy candidate designed to confuse voters and aid Mary Peltola. State officials initially attempted to block his candidacy, arguing it was not in good faith, but the Alaska Supreme Court ruled he was eligible to run. Daniel J Sullivan Jr denied being a political plant but disappeared from public view after a New York Times investigation was published.

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The New York Times reported allegations that operatives aligned with Mary Peltola's campaign, her lawyers, and senior aides at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) helped recruit Daniel J Sullivan Jr. The report cited twelve sources, text messages, and documents in a strategy internally referred to as the ballot composition project. Mary Peltola and her campaign denied any involvement, with Peltola stating she knew nothing about the recruitment. Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan described the allegations as the biggest scandal in Alaska's electoral history and accused Peltola of lying about her knowledge of the scheme.

Department of Justice Lawsuit and Judicial Ruling

Political tensions escalated significantly when the Department of Justice sued Alaska election officials before the election results were fully certified. The lawsuit sought to block certification if Dan Sullivan lost and the votes for Daniel J Sullivan Jr would have altered the outcome under Alaska's ranked-choice counting system. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed the legal action, telling reporters to proceed with the suit. The Department of Justice later amended the complaint to include the findings from the New York Times investigation regarding the alleged decoy candidate strategy.

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US District Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed the Department of Justice lawsuit, ruling that the Trump administration lacked the legal standing to challenge the ballot composition. Judge Gleason rejected the argument that Daniel J Sullivan Jr was a frivolous candidate created to confuse the electorate. She blocked the administration's preemptive effort to force Alaska to segregate ballots. Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, criticized the Department of Justice for filing the lawsuit. The Department of Justice appealed the ruling, while Mary Peltola's campaign and the DSCC had asked a judge to dismiss the suit, calling it an unprecedented strike on democratic elections.

FBI Criminal Probe and Campaign Fallout

Investigative pressure intensified as the Federal Bureau of Investigation accelerated a criminal probe into the Alaska election scandal. Two sources familiar with the inquiry told the Daily Mail that agents questioned Elisa Rios, the former campaign manager for Mary Peltola. The questioning took place in Chicago on Tuesday, two days after the election. The FBI approached Rios as part of what one source described as an investigation moving at full speed. Rios had departed the Peltola campaign in August during a broader staff shake-up and was replaced by Cheryl Bruce, who served as deputy campaign manager.

Elisa Rios provided explosive details to the New York Times, stating that Mary Peltola definitely knew about a plot involving the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee to recruit another candidate named Sullivan. Rios claimed this effort was intended to increase the Democratic candidate's chances of winning the Senate seat. Governor Mike Dunleavy ordered an official investigation into the Peltola campaign following these allegations. Fox News reported that federal prosecutors had opened a criminal probe into the matter, adding further complexity to the political aftermath of the race.

Economic Factors and Future Implications

The election occurred against a backdrop of severe economic challenges in Alaska, with the cost of living serving as a central campaign issue. In late August, a store in the remote village of Shungnak charged $26.82 a gallon for gasoline, a sharp increase from $13.99 the previous day. The statewide average for gas was just over $5 during that period. These economic conditions played a significant role in voter sentiment during a race that had already been marred by legal disputes and scandal.

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A separate investigation by the House Oversight Committee is also moving forward alongside the federal criminal probe. Mary Peltola, the most recent Democrat to win statewide office in Alaska, previously won a special election for the state's House seat in 2022. She defeated Sarah Palin under ranked-choice voting rules but lost the seat in the 2024 general election. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer personally recruited Peltola for the Senate bid, aiming to return a Democrat to the seat. The resolution of the ongoing FBI and congressional investigations will likely determine the political legacy of this contentious midterm battle.