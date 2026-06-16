Mary Stuart Masterson makes first red carpet appearance in five years

Mary Stuart Masterson, a talented actress from the 1980s, has made her first red carpet appearance in five years. Born in Los Angeles, California, to writer-director-actor-producer Peter Masterson and singer-actress Carlin Glynn, Masterson began her acting career at a young age. She took classes at the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center in the Catskills Mountains in New York with Robert Downey Jr. and later attended New York University. Her first role was at age eight in 1975's The Stepford Wives with Hollywood veteran Katharine Ross. In 1985, she landed a role in the film Heaven Help Us. She then appeared with Sean Penn and Christopher Walken in the 1986 film At Close Range as Brad Jr's girlfriend Terry. The film is best known for the Madonna song Live To Tell.

Mary Stuart Masterson , a talented actress from the 1980s, has made her first red carpet appearance in five years. Born in Los Angeles, California, to writer-director-actor-producer Peter Masterson and singer-actress Carlin Glynn, Masterson began her acting career at a young age.

She took classes at the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center in the Catskills Mountains in New York with Robert Downey Jr. and later attended New York University. Her first role was at age eight in 1975's The Stepford Wives with Hollywood veteran Katharine Ross. In 1985, she landed a role in the film Heaven Help Us. She then appeared with Sean Penn and Christopher Walken in the 1986 film At Close Range as Brad Jr's girlfriend Terry.

The film is best known for the Madonna song Live To Tell. She later starred as the tomboyish drummer Watts in the teenage drama Some Kind of Wonderful in 1987. Her character was in love with her best friend, a boy from high school (Stoltz), but he had eyes for the popular girl, played by Thompson.

Seen with Sean Penn in the 1986 film At Close Range Masterson, seen far left, with Eric Stoltz and Lea Thompson in 1987's Some Kind Of Wonderful That same year, Francis Ford Coppola cast her in Gardens Of Stone. In 1989, she showed up in the drama Chances Are alongside Cybill Shepherd, Ryan O'Neal and Robert Downey Jr. Next she worked with Glenn Close and James Woods in Immediate Family.

Then her roles got bigger and better. In 1991, she starred in Fried Green Tomatoes, a film based on the novel Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe. The film focused on her friendship with her best friend, played by Parker, with several flash forwards to present day that featured Kathy Bates and Jessica Tandy. In 1993, she starred as a mentally ill woman opposite Johnny Depp in Benny & Joon.

In the critically acclaimed 1991 movie Fried Green Tomatoes with Mary-Louise Parker In 1993 she played a mentally ill woman who falls for Johnny Depp's character in Benny & Joon In 1994, she was in Bad Girls with Andie MacDowell, Madeleine Stowe and Drew Barrymore In 1994, she acted in Bad Girls, playing Anita Crown, a former prostitute. She travels with three other former prostitutes - played by Madeleine Stowe, Andie MacDowell and Drew Barrymore - as they head West.

In 1996, Masterson acted alongside Christian Slater in the romantic drama Bed Of Roses. Then she started popping up in TV shows. In 2001, she was in the television movie On the Edge and in 2004, Masterson played Dr. Helen Taussig in Something the Lord Made.

The blonde stepped onto a red carpet for the first time in five years earlier this month She was at the Rain Reign World Premiere during the Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 6 Between 2004 and 2007, she made five guest starring appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Dr Rebecca Hendrix. Then she appeared in a recurring role as FBI director Eleanor Hirst in the second and third seasons of Blindspot.

In 2020, she appeared in a starring role in the first season of the legal drama For Life. In 2023, she appeared in Five Nights at Freddy's. Masterson was married to George Carl Francisco from 1990 to 1992 and to filmmaker Damon Santostefano from 2000 to 2004. In 2006, Masterson married actor Jeremy Davidson and in October 2009 she gave birth to their first child, son Phineas Bee.

She gave birth to twins in August 2011, son Wilder and daughter Clio, and had a fourth child in October 2013





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Mary Stuart Masterson Actress Red Carpet Appearance 1980S Film TV Shows Law & Order Blindspot For Life Five Nights At Freddy's

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