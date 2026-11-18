Maryland prosecutors dismissed state charges against Arthur Lundeen for an in-flight incident, citing federal jurisdiction. Lundeen faces a federal trial in July 2027 for assaulting passengers and crew on American Airlines.

Prosecutors in Maryland have abruptly dismissed state assault and disorderly conduct charges against Arthur Lundeen, a 67-year-old man from Tucson, Arizona, who was accused of a violent mid-air incident aboard an American Airlines flight. The decision came just hours before Lundeen was scheduled to appear in court, marking a significant procedural shift in a case that originated thousands of feet above the ground.

Federal Jurisdiction Overrules State Charges

Maryland authorities determined that the alleged offenses occurred within the airspace of an aircraft in flight, placing the matter firmly under federal jurisdiction rather than state law. Prosecutors stated in a formal declaration that the specific nature of the conduct, which happened during air travel, necessitated that the federal government handle the legal proceedings. Consequently, Lundeen will not face the initial charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault that were filed by the state of Maryland.

Also read United Airlines Experiences Temporary System Outage in the Wake of Nationwide Ground Stop

This legal maneuver does not signal the end of the trouble for the former real estate agent. Lundeen was already indicted on federal charges in October, which accuse him of assaulting and interfering with flight crew members and attendants. The federal case is the one that will now proceed, with a trial currently scheduled for July 2027, setting the stage for a prolonged legal battle in federal court.

Chaos and Restraint During the Flight

The incident unfolded on an American Airlines flight traveling from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark when Lundeen allegedly began exhibiting increasingly disruptive behavior, including verbal outbursts that passengers described as homophobic. The situation escalated rapidly when a flight attendant attempted to intervene but was unable to calm the passenger down. The confrontation quickly turned physical, leaving fellow travelers scrambling to respond to the growing threat.

Advertisement

According to passenger Richard Olenick, the violence intensified when Lundeen allegedly grabbed his seatmate by the throat. Olenick noted that a woman sitting nearby began striking Lundeen after witnessing the attack on the seatmate. Lundeen reportedly fought back, biting Olenick's sales manager and attempting to bite Olenick himself as others tried to de-escalate the situation. Retired law enforcement officer Juan Mejia, also on board, witnessed Lundeen placing his hands around the neck of the person sitting to his right.

The struggle for control became increasingly desperate as Lundeen allegedly bit Mejia repeatedly on the hand and forearm during the restraint attempt. Passengers realized they needed more effective means to stop him, eventually receiving zip ties from a flight attendant. However, the zip ties proved insufficient as Lundeen continued to fight, pulling his hands free. The passengers then resorted to using duct tape to secure his hands and bind his body to the seat, including taping his head to prevent further biting and headbutting of crew and passengers.

Emergency Diversion and Witness Accounts

The chaotic scene forced the airline to divert the aircraft to Baltimore for an emergency landing. Passengers Richard Olenick and Juan Mejia remained with Lundeen, keeping him restrained with the makeshift duct tape and zip ties for the remainder of the journey until the plane landed. The improvised restraint methods resulted in photographs showing the Arizona man strapped firmly into his aircraft seat, surrounded by layers of tape.

Jonathan Cahn, a Messianic rabbi and author who was seated next to Lundeen, provided a striking account of the sudden change in the passenger's demeanor. Cahn described witnessing a terrifying transformation, stating that he had never seen someone change so instantly from friendly to menacing, as if an external force had taken over the man. This stark contrast added to the shock and fear experienced by those on board during the uncontrolled escalation.

Advertisement

Claims of Memory Loss and Future Proceedings

Following the incident, Lundeen offered a defense based on alleged memory loss, claiming he had no recollection of the events due to the consumption of two vodka and orange juice cocktails, commonly known as screwdrivers. In a September court appearance reported by The Baltimore Banner, Lundeen expressed confusion and distress regarding the allegations, muttering phrases such as, 'I don't remember any of what happened' and 'What a mess.' These claims of amnesia stand in contrast to the detailed and consistent accounts provided by multiple eyewitnesses who physically engaged with him.

As the state charges are cleared, all focus now turns to the federal indictment. The upcoming trial in July 2027 will determine whether Arthur Lundeen is guilty of federal crimes related to interfering with flight crew and assaulting individuals during interstate air travel. The case highlights the complex jurisdictional boundaries that arise from criminal acts committed within the unique environment of commercial aviation, where federal law supersedes state statutes for offenses occurring in flight.