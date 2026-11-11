Maryland Governor Wes Moore Signals Willingness to Work with White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Immigration

Maryland Governor Wes Moore says he will cooperate with White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on immigration, despite Miller's hardline record, after winning re‑election in a midterm landslide. The move follows Trump's appointment of Miller after the 2024 GOP losses.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced on Tuesday that he would cooperate with White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on immigration policy, despite Miller's reputation as an immigration hardliner who helped design President Donald Trump's family separation program. Moore made the statement during the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's B20 Summit in Washington, D.C., after his reelection victory in a statewide race that saw him secure 64 percent of the vote to rival Democrat Dan Cox's 32 percent.

Cooperation with a Hardliner on Immigration

Moore said that he would work with 'anybody' on immigration and that he would not bow to anyone. He added that he believed there was a "real window" to achieve productive and constructive outcomes on issues such as immigration and AI safety. The governor also noted that he had a similar goal of working with the White House, with the President having stated that he would wish to "love to do something on immigration" with Democrats during a 60 Minutes interview.

Also read Former Colleagues Warn of Stephen Miller's Extreme Influence in Trump Administration

Criticism of Stephen Miller's Record

Despite expressing willingness to cooperate, Moore remains highly critical of Miller's policy record. Moore described Miller as the architect of "the most racist, xenophobic, homophobic policies that we have in the United States of America." He cited the family separation program, the so‑called "Muslim ban," as well as Miller's push for restrictions on green cards and asylum seekers. Moore also pointed out that Miller has tried to dismantle federal LGBTQ protections. The governor warned that the "well of distrust" that Miller's policies have fostered has been "deeply poisonous."

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Election Context and Future Ambitions

Moore's announcement came after he easily won reelection last week, a victory which helped Democrats regain the governorship of a state that had voted for Republicans in the last two midterms. The governor's reelection was part of a larger Democratic wave that took over the Maryland state government after a shellacking of Republicans in the midterms. The governor also denied any interest in running for the White House, but in July he announced his participation in a Democratic "first‑in‑the‑nation" primary in South Carolina that will be held in 2028. A recent Democratic 2028 poll, conducted by Atlas Intel from October 31 to November 1, showed that Moore received just 1 percent of the support, far behind opponents Senator Jon Ossoff with 18.2 percent and Representative Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez with 17.6 percent.

Impact of Trump's Appointment of Miller

President Trump replaced outgoing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller following the 2024 elections. Miller is known as the President's most hardline official on immigration, having crafted several controversial policies during the Trump administration. The appointment was seen by many as a response to the Republican defeat and an attempt to reassert a hardline stance on immigration. Wayne Moore's willingness to work with Miller could signal a shift toward bipartisan cooperation on the issue, but it also raises questions about how far the governor's criticism of Miller's policies will wipe out the potential for collaboration.