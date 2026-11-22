Alexandra Romine Thomas faces theft charges after allegedly faking cancer to scam donors out of nearly $200,000, devastating the Peacock family who contributed thousands.

A Maryland family has expressed profound devastation after discovering that their daughter's former best friend, Alexandra 'Lexi' Romine Thomas, allegedly fabricated a decade-long cancer battle to deceive donors. Thomas, now 34, was arrested last Thursday and charged with two counts of theft after investigators concluded she scammed well-wishers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars under the pretense of paying for medical treatments.

The Peacock Family Donation and Betrayal

In 2017, Kate and Bert Peacock from Laurel, Maryland, donated $3,000 to a GoFundMe campaign established for their daughter Pauline's best friend. At the time, the Peacocks believed the funds were destined to cover the costs of cancer treatment for Thomas, who they described as a bright girl with a great personality who had immense potential. Kate Peacock told The Baltimore Banner that she felt both sorrow and anger, noting that while she pitied Thomas's current situation, she was deeply upset by the deception inflicted upon others.

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Pauline Peacock and Thomas attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, together as teenagers. Although the two girls cut ties in 2017 for unspecified reasons, Thomas re-entered the Peacock family's life when Bert was diagnosed with cancer. During this period, Kate noted that Thomas exchanged texts with her daughter about their shared 'kinship' regarding their respective health struggles, a connection that likely reinforced the Peacocks' trust in her claims.

Investigation And Financial Scale Of The Fraud

The magnitude of the alleged fraud was highlighted by investigative reporter Nancy Moscatiello and producer Scott Eldridge, who launched a podcast series titled 'The Lexi Con' on their show 'Scamanda.' Their three-year investigation, outlined in the complaint, revealed that Thomas managed to elicit $199,048 from two separate GoFundMe campaigns alone. This figure excludes countless benefit nights and other untrackable donations she received over the years, suggesting the total amount scammed may be significantly higher.

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Thomas initially gained attention by starting a blog in 2014, where she documented her treatments and lived experience as a victim of a rare type of blood cancer. She referred to herself as a 'cancer celebrity' and built a substantial social media following, which court filings cited by The Baltimore Sun indicate was leveraged to sustain her public persona. One active GoFundMe page featured a bald Thomas smiling alongside an appeal for help to 'get life saving treatment' for a rare cancer with no known cure, despite the illness being fabricated.

Personal Connections And Legal Consequences

The scandal has rippled through Thomas's personal life, including her marriage to Gavin Hannan. Hannan filed for annulment in October 2026 after discovering that his wife had been allegedly lying about her health for years. His attorney, Lisa Manfreda, described the situation as an extraordinarily difficult experience for Gavin and the many friends and family members affected by the alleged conduct, confirming that the revelation of the truth shattered the foundation of their relationship.

Pauline Peacock admitted to having grown suspicious of Thomas over the years, particularly because her former friend never allowed visits to her hospital room and seemed to have enough energy to party frequently despite undergoing grueling cancer treatment. When Pauline shared these suspicions with her parents, they initially did not believe her. However, after learning that prosecutors had corroborated her doubts, the Peacocks apologized to their daughter for dismissing her concerns.

Impact On The Community And Future Steps

Bert Peacock expressed his frustration not just for his family, but for the broader community of cancer patients who rely on public generosity. He stated that it is disheartening to know that funds intended for real medical needs were diverted by a fraud, calling into question the authenticity of many online appeals. The Peacocks hope that some of the friends Pauline lost in her split with Thomas will apologize to their daughter for not supporting her earlier.

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Thomas is currently being held in custody without bond while awaiting further legal proceedings. Her attorney, Max F. Maccoby, told the Daily Mail that he is aware of the arrest and has cooperated with investigators. As the legal process moves forward, the case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in online fundraising platforms and the emotional toll of trust-based fraud on innocent families.