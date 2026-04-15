Mascherano Resigns as Inter Miami Head Coach Amidst Stuttering Season Start

Javier Mascherano has unexpectedly resigned as head coach of David Beckham's Inter Miami, citing personal reasons. The club, which won the MLS Cup last season, is third in the Eastern Conference but has faced recent setbacks, including a Champions Cup exit and draws at their new stadium. Guillermo Hoyos takes over as interim coach. The departure adds to recent personal transitions for Lionel Messi, who also saw former Barcelona teammates retire.

Inter Miami , the Major League Soccer franchise co-owned by global football icon David Beckham, finds itself in the unexpected position of seeking a new permanent head coach following the abrupt resignation of Javier Mascherano . The former Argentine international stepped down on Tuesday, citing personal reasons, just as the club navigates a somewhat inconsistent start to their 2026 MLS campaign.

This development comes as a surprise, particularly given Mascherano's previous success in guiding Inter Miami to the MLS Cup title last season. While the team currently sits in a respectable third place in the Eastern Conference standings with 12 points accrued from seven matches, their recent performances have not entirely matched the high expectations set by their championship pedigree. Adding to the recent setbacks, the club experienced a disappointing exit from the prestigious Champions Cup, being eliminated by fellow MLS rivals Nashville SC. Furthermore, their inaugural matches at their state-of-the-art new stadium have resulted in draws, with both encounters against the New York Red Bulls and Austin FC ending in a 2-2 stalemate, indicating a slight defensive fragility or an inability to close out games. In the interim, the club has appointed Guillermo Hoyos to take the reins as head coach, tasked with steadying the ship until a permanent successor to Mascherano can be identified. Inter Miami's next fixture is scheduled for Saturday, where they will face the Colorado Rapids on the road, a match that will provide an immediate test for Hoyos and the team under their new leadership. The departure of Mascherano carries significant personal implications, especially for star player Lionel Messi. Messi and Mascherano share a deep and long-standing friendship, forged during their time together representing the Argentina national team. The personal nature of Mascherano's resignation, as stated in an official Inter Miami release, suggests a decision driven by matters away from the pitch, which Messi, as a close confidant, would undoubtedly understand and support. This coaching change adds to a series of significant personal transitions for Messi within the Miami squad. At the conclusion of the 2025 season, Messi experienced the retirements of two of his former Barcelona teammates and close friends, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who had followed him to Miami. These departures marked the end of an era for the iconic trio. However, Inter Miami has demonstrated a commitment to reinvesting in the squad, aiming to maintain their competitive edge. Significant acquisitions have been made to bolster key areas. In defense, the team has brought in Dayne St. Clair, who was recognized as the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, and former Houston Dynamo standout center back Micael, reinforcing their backline. The offensive unit has also seen a substantial investment with the $15 million signing of Mexican striker Germán Berterame. Despite the considerable transfer fee, Berterame's integration into the team has been somewhat slow, with the striker managing to find the back of the net only once in his initial nine appearances for his new club. The team's ability to adapt to these personnel changes and the coaching transition will be crucial as they strive to defend their title and compete for further silverware in the current season. The focus now shifts to finding a manager who can reignite the team's winning form and build upon the foundations laid by Mascherano, ensuring that Inter Miami remains a formidable force in Major League Soccer





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