Masked Gang Steals £140,000 of Motorbikes After Sneaking Under Warehouse Shutter

Footage shows a 12-strong gang stealing high-value motorbikes from a warehouse in Kent, exploiting a security lapse. Two men have been sentenced for their roles in the burglary, with evidence suggesting potential inside involvement.

Dramatic video footage has emerged revealing the audacious theft of £140,000 worth of high-performance motorbikes from a warehouse on the Isle of Grain in Kent .

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of July 5th last year, involved a coordinated raid by a 12-strong gang who exploited a security lapse at the Noatum Logistics facility. The thieves gained access by slipping under a partially open shutter door, a vulnerability police believe was due to an employee’s oversight. Once inside, the group swiftly targeted Stark Future branded boxes, each containing two motorcycles valued at £20,000.

The operation was executed with a degree of planning and efficiency, suggesting potential inside knowledge. The raiders arrived in a convoy of vehicles – a Nissan X-Trail, a Mercedes van, and a Vauxhall Vivaro – and quickly loaded seven boxes containing the stolen bikes before making their escape. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of two individuals, Ajay Sharp and Bobby Turner, following a high-speed chase and a foot pursuit involving a police dog handler.

Evidence recovered from Sharp’s phone, including incriminating videos filmed inside the warehouse and a message requesting 'many vans and men', strongly indicated his involvement in the planning and execution of the burglary. The videos showcased the warehouse interior, the vulnerable shutter, and the getaway vehicle, with one caption brazenly stating: 'No one stopping anyone.

' Turner, while admitting to being present during the raid, claimed he was merely an assistant motivated by a one-off payment of £3,000 and denied any involvement in the planning stages. However, the prosecution argued that Sharp played a significant role in organizing the crime, going beyond simply acting as a 'middle man'. The court ultimately rejected Sharp’s claim of limited involvement, while accepting Turner’s account of being a peripheral participant.

Despite the sophisticated nature of the theft, police were able to recover 12 of the 14 stolen motorcycles. The case highlights the importance of robust security measures and the potential consequences of internal vulnerabilities. Prosecutor Daniel Cohen emphasized the level of planning required for such an operation, pointing to the coordinated use of multiple vehicles and the thieves’ direct knowledge of the high-value target.

He stated that the open shutter and the thieves’ ability to locate the motorcycles immediately suggested the involvement of an insider. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by businesses and the need for vigilance in protecting valuable assets.

The court heard that the warehouse routinely opened its roller shutters during the day due to high temperatures, closing them at 10pm as per protocol, but a failure to properly secure bay 11’s door created the opportunity for the thieves to exploit. A staff member partially witnessed the intrusion, observing several masked individuals crawling under the shutter and one appearing to direct the others





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Burglary Motorbike Theft Warehouse Raid Kent Isle Of Grain Criminal Investigation

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