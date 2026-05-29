Masked Vandal Targets Ex-Boyfriend's £250,000 Aston Martin with 'Cheater' Graffiti

A masked vandal has been accused of targeting his ex-boyfriend's £250,000 Aston Martin with 'cheater' graffiti at a luxury golf club in south-west London. The suspect, who was dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, smashed the windows and lights of the convertible with a hammer. Witnesses described the vandalism as 'targeted' and said the man must have followed the victim to the golf club.

A masked vandal who plastered the word 'cheater' on a £250,000 Aston Martin while it was parked at a luxury golf club was taking revenge on his ex-boyfriend, it has been claimed.

The suspect, who was masked and dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, also smashed the windows and lights of the convertible with a hammer he had pulled from his rucksack. The attack unfolded after the victim parked their car at the exclusive Hampton Court Palace Golf Club in south-west London to go dog walking on Bank Holiday Monday, witnesses have said. They described the vandalism, which took place at around 2pm and in front of shocked onlookers, as 'targeted'.

One man who works in the park by the golf club told the Daily Mail: 'A guy smashed up his ex-boyfriend's car.

'It was an Aston Martin and he wrote 'cheater' in capital letters on it. 'The police were here for about a day and now the car has been taken away. ' The vandal plastered the word 'cheater' on the Aston Martin Vanquish while it was parked at a luxury golf club. The man was filmed casually leaving the scene in a pair of shorts and strolling towards a local river.

Another witness added: 'I was here on Monday and the victim was just walking their dog. It has nothing to do with the golf club. They were not members.

'Apparently it came completely out of nowhere but I'm sure it was targeted. The man must have followed them here.

'There were lots of police - around three cars and a forensics team. ' A third person said: 'I was here on Monday and there were lots of police including a police van at around 2pm. There were dog walkers who witnessed it.

'There are no security cameras in this car park, you park at your own risk. It's a concern as there are a lot of expensive cars here.

'From the sounds of it, it was a jilted lover - I don't think it was cheating at golf! ' While there is no CCTV in the car park, the vandalism was filmed by shocked dog walkers who witnessed the incident. Their footage also captured the suspect casually strolling away from the scene towards a nearby river. A police investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

When the Daily Mail visited the scene, smashed glass was still on the ground where the vandalism took place. Officers said they carried out a search of the area on Monday but were 'unable to locate the suspect'. Golfers and dog walkers today told the Daily Mail that the area is 'generally safe' and they were shocked the vandalism had taken place. One person, who wished to remain anonymous, said: 'It was absolutely packed on Monday.

It was full of golfers.

'There's only about ten dog walkers we know that park here - all the rest are golfers. 'It is generally a really safe area and is in the middle of nowhere so I'm shocked to hear this has happened. ' A second woman added: 'It just doesn't fit with the tone of the place. There is more freedom here and all the dog owners are really lovely.

'It is more relaxed and less populated than Bushy Park. ' A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: 'Police were called at around 2pm on Monday, May 25 to reports of criminal damage to a vehicle at a sports club in Dillon Close, Molesey. 'No arrests have been made, and enquiries continue. ' The Aston Martin convertible is understood to be worth around £250,000 first-hand.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force on 101, quoting CAD 4251/25MAY. Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111





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Masked Vandal Aston Martin Golf Club Criminal Damage Ex-Boyfriend

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