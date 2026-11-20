Gudrun Schoeck files wrongful death lawsuit against driver Gary Levinson, the City of New York, and rental agencies following the fatal Greenwich Village accident.

The family of Valerie Schoeck, a 27-year-old woman killed in a traffic collision in Greenwich Village, has initiated legal proceedings against the driver and several municipal entities. Gudrun Schoeck filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday in the Manhattan Supreme Court against Gary Levinson, who struck her daughter with a vehicle.

Crash Details and Driver Accountability

Gary Levinson operated a 2020 GMC van when he collided with Valerie Schoeck while traveling in the wrong direction on Morton Street. The incident occurred at the intersection with Seventh Avenue South on November 6, 2025, when the victim was crossing the street. Levinson had previously missed a One-Way sign, leading to the fatal impact.

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Levinson was arrested in February and subsequently pleaded guilty to criminal negligent homicide. The legal action filed by the Schoeck family seeks accountability for the driver, citing his direct role in the tragedy that resulted in Valerie Schoeck's death.

Municipal Negligence and Infrastructure Claims

Gudrun Schoeck is also holding the City of New York and its Department of Transportation responsible for the conditions that contributed to the accident. The lawsuit alleges that the city was careless and negligent by failing to install or maintain clearly visible traffic signs. These signs were necessary to guide drivers during the repaving of Morton Street at the time of the crash.

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The filing asserts that these unsafe conditions placed Valerie Schoeck at an unreasonable risk of harm. The family argues that proper signage would have prevented the wrong-way driver from entering the intersection and hitting the pedestrian crossing Seventh Avenue South.

Rental Agency and Property Owner Liability

The legal complaint further implicates Courier Car Rental and Bero Parking Corp, two businesses located at the corner where the tragedy took place. Valerie Schoeck was killed by a vehicle rented from Courier Car Rentals by Gary Levinson. The family accuses these entities of failing to install adequate signs to protect pedestrians in the area.

The attorney representing the Schoeck family stated that simple actions by each defendant could have prevented the event. The suit contends that both the rental company and the parking corporation had a duty to ensure safety measures were visible to drivers in that specific location.

Victim Profile and Family Impact

Valerie Schoeck worked as a vice president at a public relations firm before her death. She had moved to New York from Massachusetts and was engaged to Ross Barlow, with plans to marry in June. The couple had intended to honeymoon on a safari in Africa the following summer, a dream that aligned with Valerie's lifelong love for animals and wildlife conservation.

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This loss marks another devastating event for the Schoeck family. Valerie's father, Michael Schoeck, died of leukemia in 2004. Her mother, Gudrun Schoeck, expressed that the family is left in a state of silence and emptiness. The family continues to seek truth and justice for the loss of their daughter.

Fundraising and Continued Legal Pursuit

Ross Barlow established an online fundraiser to support a wildlife conservation foundation in the national reserve the couple planned to visit. The initiative aims to honor Valerie's passion for nature and her desire to experience wildlife in its natural habitat. The legal proceedings in Manhattan Supreme Court will determine liability for the driver, the city, and the associated businesses.