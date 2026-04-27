Massachusetts Mother Charged with Murder of Her Two Children Amidst Bitter Divorce

Janette MacAusland, 49, has been arrested and charged with the murder of her two children, Kai, 7, and Ella, 6, in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The tragedy occurred during a contentious divorce from her husband, Samuel MacAusland. Prior to the divorce, MacAusland frequently posted about her happy family life on social media.

The tragic deaths of two young children in Wellesley, Massachusetts , have led to the arrest of their mother, Janette MacAusland, 49, on charges of murder.

Kai, age seven, and Ella, age six, were discovered deceased in their $1.5 million family home late Friday night. This horrific event unfolded amidst a contentious divorce battle between Janette and her estranged husband, Samuel MacAusland, 62, who filed for divorce in October 2025 citing an 'irretrievable breakdown' of the marriage. The investigation began when Janette MacAusland appeared at a family member's home in Bennington, Vermont, exhibiting a 'highly distraught' state and a visible, bloody neck injury.

Vermont police alerted Massachusetts authorities, leading to a welfare check at the couple’s residence. The stark contrast between Janette MacAusland’s past social media posts and the current reality is deeply unsettling. Prior to the deterioration of their relationship, she frequently shared affectionate images and messages praising Samuel as a devoted husband and father. Posts from 2021 depict a happy family celebrating Father’s Day, enjoying date nights, and reminiscing about their wedding in Costa Rica in 2016.

These online portrayals showcase a seemingly idyllic family life, filled with love and connection. However, recent months were marked by legal disputes over custody of the children and ownership of their three-bedroom home, indicating a significant shift in the couple’s dynamic. The children, students at Schofield Elementary School, were often heard playing in their backyard by neighbors, adding to the profound sense of loss felt by the community.

The discovery of the children’s bodies prompted a thorough investigation, with authorities collecting evidence from the Wellesley home throughout Saturday. A neighbor, David Kessler, recounted a chilling conversation with police, who confirmed the situation was 'as bad as you can imagine.

' The case has sent shockwaves through the affluent Boston suburb, known for its high quality of life and strong community bonds. The cause of death remains under investigation, and Janette MacAusland is currently in custody. This heartbreaking incident underscores the devastating consequences of marital discord and the importance of mental health support during times of crisis.

The community is grappling with the loss of two innocent lives and the unraveling of a family that once appeared to have it all. The investigation continues to uncover the events leading up to this tragedy, seeking to understand the circumstances that culminated in such a horrific outcome





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