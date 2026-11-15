Massachusetts Police Rescue Five Abandoned Cane Corso Puppies

Massachusetts authorities rescued five malnourished Cane Corso puppies abandoned in Oxford and Charlton. Oxford Police Chief Jeromy Grniet confirms an ongoing investigation into the owners' actions.

Massachusetts law enforcement officers successfully rescued five young Cane Corso puppies that were discovered abandoned across multiple locations in Oxford and Charlton on November 7. The discovery triggered a swift investigation by the Oxford Police Department to identify the individuals responsible for leaving the vulnerable animals exposed to the elements. Authorities located the owners of the property on City Depot Road in Charlton, who eventually agreed to surrender the puppies into protective custody.

Pup Discovery Locations and Conditions

Officers discovered the litter of five Cane Corso pups scattered across two towns after receiving tips from local residents. Two of the puppies were located by citizens near Federal Hill Road in Oxford, while another pair was found approximately 2.7 miles away near Clara Barton Road and Main Street in the same town. The final pup was discovered near Buffum Dam Road in Charlton.

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Oxford Police Chief Jeromy Grniet described the physical state of the animals as concerning, noting that the puppies appeared malnourished and uncared for. The condition of the dogs prompted immediate collaboration with animal control services to assess their health and provide necessary medical attention and care.

Owner Accountability and Surrender

The investigation took a turn when authorities received a specific tip linking the abandoned dogs to a home on City Depot Road in Charlton. Police proceeded to locate the owners, who stated that the puppies had gone missing sometime between November 5 and November 7. Despite the owners' claims of loss, the circumstances suggested abandonment.

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Following an initial inquiry, the owners agreed to surrender the puppies to authorities. The animals were subsequently taken into care by animal control officers based in Auburn. This surrender marked the end of the immediate search for the dogs and the beginning of their rehabilitation under professional supervision.

Investigation Status and Public Appeal

Chief Jeromy Grniet expressed strong condemnation of the incident, describing the act of leaving the puppies in such a vulnerable state as inhumane and insensitive. He emphasized that there were alternative support systems available for individuals unable to care for their pets, making the abandonment particularly unjustifiable in the eyes of the law.

The Oxford Police Department continues to investigate the incident to determine the full context of how the puppies ended up in separate locations. Grniet urged residents to come forward with any relevant information, specifically asking those with Ring camera footage or other surveillance data to contact the department to help piece together the timeline of events.

Community Response and Future Steps

The rescue operation highlighted significant community support, with volunteers stepping forward to offer shelter for the puppies once they were removed from their dangerous environment. The public outcry reflects a broader concern regarding animal welfare and the responsibilities of pet owners within the region.

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As the investigation remains active, no formal charges have been filed against the owners at this time. Police maintain that the puppies did not appear in those locations on their own, indicating that deliberate human action was involved. The case remains open as authorities continue to gather evidence and interview all relevant parties to ensure justice is served for the rescued animals.