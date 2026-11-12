Massachusetts State Police Settle With Karen Read For 100000 After Acquittal

The Massachusetts State Police agreed to pay Karen Read 100000 to settle a civil lawsuit alleging investigation misconduct following her acquittal in the John OKeefe murder trial.

The Massachusetts State Police have agreed to pay Karen Read a six-figure sum of one hundred thousand dollars to resolve her civil lawsuit against the agency. This settlement concludes a legal battle that began after Read was acquitted of murdering her boyfriend in a high-profile criminal trial last year. Read, who was found not guilty in June twenty twenty-five, initiated the civil action alleging serious misconduct and negligence by investigators.

Settlement Terms And Legal Limits

Read will receive exactly one hundred thousand dollars as part of the resolution with the Massachusetts State Police. This specific amount represents the statutory maximum recovery available under the Massachusetts Tort Claims Act. While state police stated the payment avoids prolonged litigation and significant taxpayer costs, Read did not admit to suffering only this amount in damages. Her legal filings indicate she is still pursuing similar claims and related relief in other venues outside of this specific agreement.

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Allegations Against Lead Investigator

The core of Read's lawsuit targeted former state trooper Michael Proctor, who served as the lead investigator in the murder case. Read alleged that Proctor sent dozens of racist, antisemitic, and misogynistic text messages that revealed an embedded culture of bigotry within the force. The suit claimed Proctor called Read a whack job and expressed hope that she would kill herself during their interactions.

Further allegations included Proctor making remarks that Hitler was really on to something and using racial slurs. Read also cited former Canton police Sgt Sean Goode, who responded to the crime scene, as having exchanged vile messages. These communications were central to her argument that the investigation was compromised by systemic failures and institutional rot among the officers involved.

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Officer Termination And Official Response

Massachusetts State Police terminated Michael Proctor in March twenty twenty-five following his suspension without pay. The termination order stated he sent derogatory and disparaging messages about Read that brought the department into disrepute. The agency released a filing on November second unequivocally condemning the racist, sexist, and abhorrent messages quoted in the complaint. Officials stated these views do not reflect the values of the Massachusetts State Police and are not tolerated within its ranks.

Proctor had previously claimed that these juvenile comments had zero impact on the facts, evidence, and integrity of the investigation. Despite his defense, the state police acknowledged the severity of the conduct. Read had also sued the town of Canton, but the claims against the town remain active while the settlement focuses solely on the state police liability.

Background Of The Murder Trial

Read was acquitted of second-degree murder in June twenty twenty-five for the death of John OKeefe, a forty-six-year-old Boston police officer. Prosecutors claimed Read hit OKeefe with her SUV on January twenty-nine, twenty twenty-two, before leaving him to die. OKeefe had been drinking heavily with Read before she dropped him off at a party hosted by fellow officer Brian Albert.

The defense successfully argued that the police officer was killed inside the home and then dragged outside, rather than being struck by the vehicle. Read was found guilty of a lesser charge of drunken driving but avoided the life sentence that a murder conviction would have carried. Her acquittal came nearly a year after a separate jury deadlocked on July first, twenty twenty-four, resulting in a mistrial in the first trial.

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Medical Evidence And Pending Cases

Commonwealth of Massachusetts medical examiner Dr Irini Scordi-Bello testified that OKeefe's cause of death was blunt impact injuries to the head and hypothermia. She previously noted she lacked the specific information to determine whether the injuries were accidental. Read was also charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene, though she was not convicted on those counts.

The resolution with the state police does not end all legal proceedings. Multiple civil actions remain pending in relation to the death of John OKeefe. The settlement agreement still requires a judge's formal approval to be finalized. The remaining lawsuits continue to address the broader allegations of misconduct surrounding the investigation of this tragic event.